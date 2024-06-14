There's an impressive range of packages on offer at Sky, including everything from full fibre to standard fibre and a wide selection of Mb/s. If these terms are starting to make your head spin, you can find the answer to any questions in our Sky broadband explainer.

There really is something for everyone. We're talking ultrafast speed packages to ensure a seamless experience for gamers, as well as cheaper options for those on a budget and much more.

Our list includes both Sky broadband deals for new customers and Sky broadband deals for existing customers, as well as deals across devices, like Sky TV and broadband deals, and Sky broadband and phone deals.

Best Sky broadband deals at a glance:

Best Sky broadband deals available today

Get 100 Mb/s full fibre broadband from £27 a month

What's the deal: New Sky customers can snag 100 Mb/s full fibre broadband from just £27 with no upfront costs. You'll also get 50 per cent off selected data plans when you purchase this plan.

Why we chose it: 100 Mb/s is a more than sufficient speed for the average gamer/streamer/work from home-r. This 18-month contract will be the perfect fit for someone who uses the internet on a regular basis.

Get 100 Mb/s full fibre broadband from £27 a month at Sky

Get 145 Mb/s full fibre broadband from £29 a month

What's the deal: Up your full fibre broadband speed to 145 Mb/s for just £29 a month – that's an extra 45 Mb/s for just an extra £2 a month.

Why we chose it: If you're in a bigger and busier household, then this is the best option for you. More Mb/s means a stronger connection, all for just an extra £2 a month.

Get 145 Mb/s full fibre broadband from £29 a month at Sky

Get Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix & Full Fibre 100 Broadband from £38 a month

Sky Stream. Sky

What's the deal: For just £38 a month, new Sky customers can enjoy Full Fibre 100 broadband alongside Sky TV, Sky Stream and Netflix Standard with Ads. There's no dish installation involved, all you have to do is plug in and play.

Why we chose it: TV fans and cinephiles are going to love this bundle offer from Sky. You can easily search for your favourite movies and TV shows across all of your apps.

Get Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix & Full Fibre 100 Broadband from £38 a month at Sky

Get 500 Mb/s Ultrafast+ broadband from £33 a month

What's the deal: It's time to get even faster with the 500 Mb/s Ultrafast broadband deal. This time, you'll get 500 Mb/s broadband with the advanced hub and discounts on several selected data plans.

Why we chose it: If you're a competitive online gamer, then you're going to love this package deal. It's also ideal for anyone who values good quality streaming as it allows you to stream in UHD.

Get 500 Mb/s Ultrafast+ broadband from £33 a month at Sky

Get Sky Glass 43" UHD TV with Sky TV, Netflix & Ultrafast Broadband from £53 a month

What's the deal: With this deal, customers can get a 43" Sky Glass TV fully equipped with Sky TV and Netflix alongside Ultrafast broadband for just £53 a month.

Why we chose it: This 43" inch smart TV boasts 4K visuals and Dolby Atmos sound, while Sky TV grants you access to exclusive new TV shows, on top of your 145 Mb/s full fibre broadband.

Get Sky Glass 43" UHD TV with Sky TV, Netflix & Ultrafast Broadband from £53 a month at Sky

Get Sky Q and 36 Mb/s broadband from £33 a month

What's the deal: This Q Lite package gets you a Sky Q streaming box with superfast 35 broadband for £33 a month over an 18-month contract.

Why we chose it: This is the ideal option for anyone on a budget. Superfast 35 broadband comes at a speed of 36 Mb/s which is more than sufficient for the average household, and having a Sky Q box means you'll have access to on-demand and catch-up services.

Get Sky Q and 36 Mb/s broadband from £33 a month at Sky

Get Sky broadband and mobile from £35 a month

Apple / Sky

What's the deal: Internet and a phone connection are two of the must-haves of modern life, so why not double up and get more bang for your buck? With this deal you can get both for just £35 a month.

Why we chose it: Did you know that with Sky Mobile, your spare data rolls over ready to use later? Plus, you can even get a 25GB data plan for just £8 a month.

Get Sky broadband and mobile from £35 a month at Sky

Get 900 Mb/s Gigafast broadband from £43 a month

What's the deal: We're into the series numbers now; you can get a whopping 900 Mb/s Gigafast broadband from Sky for just £43 a month.

Why we chose it: Ultra-busy households and hardcore gamers better snap up this offer quickly, as this speed offers a seamless browsing, gaming and streaming experience.

Get 900 Mb/s Gigafast broadband from £43 a month at Sky

