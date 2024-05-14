Sky has a huge range of broadband packages on offer at the moment, with speeds up to 900Mb/s and prices ranging from £27 to £42 a month, plus up to £100 vouchers.

Sky's Ultrafast Plus and Gigafast broadband in particular are perfect for those who need a strong and stable Full Fibre connection. Giving you everything from seamless gaming to the ability to download a movie in seconds, Sky Broadband can suit all your needs – plus, right now you can get it with no set-up fees.

For a closer look at the different types of Sky Broadband, including their speeds, perks and what they cost, the RadioTimes.com team has put together this useful guide. We’ve also included some handy advice on what broadband speed will suit you.

How does Sky Broadband work?

You may have heard the term Full Fibre broadband thrown around from time to time, but what exactly does it mean? Well, Full Fibre broadband is a faster and more reliable form of broadband that uses fibre optic cables to connect your home directly to the internet exchange point.

It’s far more reliable than Standard fibre, which connects from the exchange to your street cabinet and then to your home through older copper cables.

At Sky, the Full Fibre 100, Ultrafast Plus and Gigafast broadbands are all provided using Full Fibre as standard. The other three packages – Superfast, Superfast 35 and Ultrafast – use Full Fibre if it is available in your area.

How fast is Sky Broadband?

Sky has a huge range of broadband packages, with speeds from 36Mb/s up to 900Mb/s on offer.

Every package comes with a wall-to-wall Wi-Fi guarantee – giving you connection in every room or you’ll get your money back, so that whether you’re a gamer, a student or just need something to watch Netflix on, there will be something to suit you. Here’s a closer look at what you can get:

Superfast 35

Sky’s Superfast 35 has average download speeds of 36Mb/s. This makes it good for browsing and streaming in small households.

Superfast

Superfast (or Superfast 80) has an average download speed of 61Mb/s and is ideal for streaming and downloading on multiple devices.

Full Fibre 100

This broadband is good for streaming, gaming and working from home, thanks to an average download speed of 100Mb/s.

Ultrafast

With an average download speed of 145Mb/s, Sky’s Ultrafast Broadband is built for bigger, busier households that need a strong connection. If you’re looking to stream or download content, it takes as little as one minute and 21 seconds to download a movie in HD.

Ultrafast Plus

Now we’re into the big leagues. Ultrafast Plus gives you an average download speed of 500Mb/s and a has a minimum speed guarantee of 400Mb/s. It offers you seamless streaming in UHD and is ideal for competitive online gaming. Plus, you get unlimited downloads.

Gigafast

Last but not least, Sky’s Gigafast Broadband has their fastest speeds of 900Mb/s – or a minimum of 600Mb/s. It’s perfect for busy households and hardcore gamers who enjoy speedy graphics and connectivity. You can even download a HD movie in 13 seconds.

What speed of broadband do I need?

What is a ‘good’ broadband speed? That’s a bit like asking how long’s a piece of string. The type of broadband speed you need will always depend on what you use it for and how many people are using it.

Streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime normally require broadband speeds of at least 1.5Mb/s for SD streaming and 2.8Mb/s for HD – although this is for just one device. We’d recommend, as a minimum, looking at speeds of 10Mb/s, which is fine to carry out basic tasks like emailing and browsing the internet.

If you’re a small household – up to four people – you can probably get away with speeds of 30Mb/s to 60Mb/s, but if you have more, or want a faster connection, a good speed is 100Mb/s.

Lastly, there’s gaming. You probably need at least 50Mb/s for gaming, but we’d suggest going for 100Mb/s if you want a lag-free experience. However, if you want to game in 4K, UHD or HDR, you might want to go even higher, for instance Sky’s Ultrafast Plus and Gigafast speeds go from a minimum of 400Mb/s to 900Mb/s.

How much is Sky Broadband?

Sky’s current prices start at £27 a month and go up to £41 over a minimum 18-month contract – but keep in mind that the prices may change during the course of the contract. At the moment, Sky is charging no set-up fees although, again, this may change.

At the moment, every Sky Broadband also comes with a wall-to-wall guarantee, promising your money back if you don’t get connection in every room of the house, plus 50% off select Sky data plans.

Here's a closer look at prices:

Superfast 35 – £27 a month

Superfast – £27 a month

Full Fibre 100 – £28 a month

Ultrafast – £28 a month

Ultrafast Plus – £33 a month

Gigafast – £41 a month

How to get Sky Broadband today

To sign up to Sky Broadband, you simply need to head over to Sky’s own website, select 'Broadband' from the navigation bar, and scroll down to find the button that says 'See Broadband deals'.

You’ll then need to enter your postcode to see what broadband speeds you can get in your area. After that, just select what package you’d like to have, enter your details, and away you go!

