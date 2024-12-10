The 24-date tour will feature guest performances from Public Enemy, Rival Sons and Sex Pistols with Frank Carter at select dates. This will be the first time the legendary rock and roll band have performed on UK soil since their Glastonbury slot in 2023.

Their reputation as one of the best rock bands of all time was secured early on in their career. Their debut album, Appetite for Destruction, featured the iconic tracks Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City, and Sweet Child o' Mine, which got them the number one spot on the Billboard 200 and sold around 30 million copies worldwide.

Headed up by Axl Rose, they were once dubbed “the most dangerous band in the world”. In 2012 they were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and as of 2024, they’ve sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

So, whether you’re new to Guns N' Roses, or they remind you of when you were young (and your heart was an open book), this is not one to miss. With only two UK shows, tickets are likely to sell out fast. Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where can I see Guns N' Roses in 2025?

Guns N' Roses have announced two UK shows next summer as part of a larger European and Middle Eastern tour. Here's the dates and venues:

23rd Jun 2025 – Birmingham, Villa Park

26th Jun 2025 – London, Wembley Stadium

How to get Guns N' Roses UK tickets

Pre-sale tickets go live at 9am on Tuesday 10th December.

The first pre-sale is a Nightrain sale for anyone who has signed up on the official Guns N' Roses website. On Wednesday 11th there is an O2 Priority pre-sale and venue pre-sale, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday 12th December.

General sale will go live at 9am on Friday 13th December. Make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Guns N' Roses tickets at Ticketmaster

Are there hospitality tickets available?

Yes. At official partner Seat Unique, you can pick up hospitality tickets to see Guns N' Roses at both Wembley Stadium and Villa Park.

These packages will include prime seats, additional merchandise and exclusive access to bars and food vendors. But be aware, the price will be much higher than the normal cost of tickets.

Buy Guns N' Roses hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

