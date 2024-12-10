Marking three decades of "standing ovations", this new tour promises to be a "grand celebration of the production’s enduring legacy".

Since its debut in 1996, The Lord of the Dance has revolutionised Irish dancing, and brought breathtaking choreography to over 60 million fans in 60 countries.

Following the tour's announcement, the show's creator and choreographer Michael Flatley said: "The magic of Lord of the Dance lives on in the hearts of our audience, and I am thrilled to bring this iconic show back to the UK in 2026.

"30 Years of Standing Ovations celebrates the incredible journey we've shared with fans over the years. It’s a tribute to the enduring power of dreams, the joy of dance, and the unwavering support of our audience. This tour is our way of saying thank you for three decades of unforgettable memories.”

Here's how you can get tickets.

@BrianDoherty

The tour will run from June to October 2026, taking in 22 venues across the UK. Here are the full dates:

18th – 21st Jun 2026 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

23rd – 28th Jun 2026 – Milton Keynes, Theatre

30th Jun – 5th Jul 2026 – Manchester, Palace Theatre

6th – 8th Jul 2026 – York, Barbican

10th – 12th Jul 2026 – Oxford, New Theatre

13th –15th Jul 2026 – Stoke, Regent Theatre

16th – 19th Jul 2026 – Edinburgh, Playhouse

22nd – 25th Jul 2026 – Hull, New Theatre

28th Jul – 2nd Aug 2026 – Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre

4th – 9th Aug 2026 – Torquay, Princess Theatre

11th – 13th Aug 2026 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

14th – 19th Aug 2026 – Cardiff, New Theatre

20th – 23rd Aug 2026 – Sheffield, City Hall

25th – 30th Aug 2026 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

1st – 3rd Sep 2026 – Bournemouth, Pavilion

4th – 6th Sep 2026 – Brighton, Centre

9th – 12th Sep 2026 – Sunderland, Empire

14th – 20th Sep 2026 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

22nd – 26th Sep 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall

28th Sep – 4th Oct 2026 – Birmingham, The Alexandra

6th – 10th Oct 2026 – Liverpool, Empire

12th –18th Oct 2026 – Wimbledon, New Wimbledon Theatre

How to get Lord of the Dance 2026 tour tickets

Pre-sale tickets go live at 10am on Tuesday 10th December, but only for certain venues.

General sale starts for all dates at 10am on Thursday 12th December.

Most of the tickets can be found at ATG Tickets and Ticketmaster, but if you can't find your venue there you'll need to head to the specific theatre website.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Make sure you also check out the best Christmas shows in London and our Devil Wears Prada review.