How to get tickets to Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance 30th anniversary tour
Lord of the Dance has captivated over 60 million fans in 60 countries since its debut in 1996.
Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance is set to return in 2026 for a 30th anniversary tour.
The global dance phenomenon will hit 22 venues in the UK from June to October, with dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London and more.
Marking three decades of "standing ovations", this new tour promises to be a "grand celebration of the production’s enduring legacy".
Since its debut in 1996, The Lord of the Dance has revolutionised Irish dancing, and brought breathtaking choreography to over 60 million fans in 60 countries.
Following the tour's announcement, the show's creator and choreographer Michael Flatley said: "The magic of Lord of the Dance lives on in the hearts of our audience, and I am thrilled to bring this iconic show back to the UK in 2026.
"30 Years of Standing Ovations celebrates the incredible journey we've shared with fans over the years. It’s a tribute to the enduring power of dreams, the joy of dance, and the unwavering support of our audience. This tour is our way of saying thank you for three decades of unforgettable memories.”
Here's how you can get tickets.
Lord of the Dance 2026 UK tour dates and venues
The tour will run from June to October 2026, taking in 22 venues across the UK. Here are the full dates:
- 18th – 21st Jun 2026 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 23rd – 28th Jun 2026 – Milton Keynes, Theatre
- 30th Jun – 5th Jul 2026 – Manchester, Palace Theatre
- 6th – 8th Jul 2026 – York, Barbican
- 10th – 12th Jul 2026 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 13th –15th Jul 2026 – Stoke, Regent Theatre
- 16th – 19th Jul 2026 – Edinburgh, Playhouse
- 22nd – 25th Jul 2026 – Hull, New Theatre
- 28th Jul – 2nd Aug 2026 – Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre
- 4th – 9th Aug 2026 – Torquay, Princess Theatre
- 11th – 13th Aug 2026 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 14th – 19th Aug 2026 – Cardiff, New Theatre
- 20th – 23rd Aug 2026 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 25th – 30th Aug 2026 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
- 1st – 3rd Sep 2026 – Bournemouth, Pavilion
- 4th – 6th Sep 2026 – Brighton, Centre
- 9th – 12th Sep 2026 – Sunderland, Empire
- 14th – 20th Sep 2026 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
- 22nd – 26th Sep 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 28th Sep – 4th Oct 2026 – Birmingham, The Alexandra
- 6th – 10th Oct 2026 – Liverpool, Empire
- 12th –18th Oct 2026 – Wimbledon, New Wimbledon Theatre
How to get Lord of the Dance 2026 tour tickets
Pre-sale tickets go live at 10am on Tuesday 10th December, but only for certain venues.
General sale starts for all dates at 10am on Thursday 12th December.
Most of the tickets can be found at ATG Tickets and Ticketmaster, but if you can't find your venue there you'll need to head to the specific theatre website.
