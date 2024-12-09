This show will follow Sabrina's Short n'Sweet tour, which will be heading all over the UK throughout March 2025.

If you missed out on tickets for this, there's no need to worry as tickets for her BST Hyde Park performance are going on sale this week. Here's how you can get your hands on some.

You can also get tickets to see the other BST Hyde Park, from Olivia Rodrigo, to Hugh Jackman, Noah Kahan and more.

However, many of these UK tour dates are now sold out at Ticketmaster so we'd recommend checking hospitality packages from sites such as Seat Unique and AXS.

Sabrina Carpenter will be headlining London's iconic BST Hyde Park festival on the following date:

NEW: 5th July 2025 – London, Hyde Park

How to get Sabrina Carpenter BST Hyde Park tickets

Tickets to see Sabrina Carpenter at BST Hyde Park are being released in stages, with the Amex pre-sale already live.

The next batch of pre-sale tickets will be released at 12pm on Monday 9th December on the Ticketmaster website.

We're expecting demand to be high for this one, so Please, Please, Please be sure that you have your Ticketmaster login details to hand and get online at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale — although the earlier the better.

Chances are that you'll be waiting for tickets, but luckily we've put together the ultimate guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to help you be in with the best chance.

How much do Sabrina Carpenter BST Hyde Park tickets cost?

Tickets for BST Hyde Park are tiered depending on when they're released. Here's a full list of ticket types and prices:

General Admission Standing - Launch: £91.25

General Admission Standing - Tier 2: £101.95

General Admission Standing - Tier 3: £112.65

General Admission Standing - Tier 4: £123.25

Primary Entry Standing - Launch: £112.65

Primary Entry Standing - Tier 2: £123.25

Primary Entry Standing - Tier 3: £133.75

Primary Entry Standing - Tier 4: £144.25

Gold Circle Standing - Launch: £154.75

Gold Circle Standing - Tier 2: £176.75

Gold Circle Standing - Tier 3: £187.75

Are there VIP packages for Sabrina Carpenter BST Hyde Park tickets?

If you want to take your concert experience to the next level, one of the best ways to do that is by purchasing a VIP package.

Not only can you opt for VIP packages on the Ticketmaster website, Keith Prowse also offers VIP packages for Sabrina Carpenter at BST Hyde Park.

Some of the benefits the packages feature include elevated stage views, as well as food and drinks, and access to the VIP terrace. Different packages include different benefits and come in a range of prices.

Buy Sabrina Carpenter VIP tickets from £495 at Keith Prowse

