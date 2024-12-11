Nelly shaped a lot of our childhood; we remember sitting in the back seat of a friend's parent's car driving back from Conkers in Leicester attempting to Bluetooth Nelly and Fergie's Party People (niche, we know).

Now, Nelly is heading on his highly anticipated Where The Party At Tour, which will span a huge 54 dates worldwide, visiting places such as New Zealand, Australia, Canada, America, and European cities, too. This exciting tour marks 25 years since Nelly's debut studio album, Country Grammar, was released to the world and brought us tracks like Ride Wit Me.

Nelly will bring along huge guest stars such as Eve (Tambourine, Let Me Blow Ya Mind, Who's That Girl?), Fabolous (Into You), and record producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri for his Where The Party At Tour.

So, let's find out how to secure Nelly pre-sale tickets today.

Here's how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for Nelly tickets.

Jump to:

Where is Nelly touring in 2025?

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

It's getting Hot in Here, so take your bank card out. Looking to buy tickets for Nelly's Where The Party At Tour? Here is the complete list of venues and dates for Nelly's UK and Ireland shows.

4th June 2025 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham

5th June 2025 — The O2, London

7th June 2025 — AO Arena, Manchester

9th June 2025 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

11th June 2025 — 3Arena, Dublin

Are there Nelly VIP and hospitality packages?

Yes! You can buy Nelly VIP and hospitality packages for the Body On Me singer's UK and Ireland tour.

At the time of writing (Wednesday 11th December), you can buy VIP packages at Ticketmaster for the Glasgow and Dublin shows, and hospitality packages at Seat Unique for Nelly's Manchester show.

VIP tickets are a brilliant way to make a concert even more special as you'll experience unrivalled views from your seats, fast track entry, food and drink, plus more. However, be sure to check what exactly your ticket includes before buying it, for example, the Dublin VIP upgrade doesn't include the actual Nelly concert ticket.

How to get Nelly UK and Ireland tour tickets today

Pre-sale tickets for Nelly's Where The Party At Tour go on sale this morning (Wednesday 11th December) at 10am.

General on sale will take place two days later, at 10am on Friday 13th December.

Buy Nelly tickets at Ticketmaster

