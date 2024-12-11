How to get Nelly tickets as pre-sale for UK tour dates goes live today
Where my party people at? Rap superstar Nelly is heading on a massive Where The Party At World Tour in 2025 with Eve and more special guests. Here's everything you need to know.
We have a Dilemma: too many fantastic artists have announced UK tours, and we don't know who to see! It's a good job Christmas is coming up so we can write concert tickets on our wish list to Santa.
Dear Santa Claus, this Christmas we'd like Sabrina Carpenter tickets, Guns 'N' Roses tickets, Raye tickets, and Michael Flatley tickets, oh and one more, Nelly's Where The Party At Tour tickets.
Nelly shaped a lot of our childhood; we remember sitting in the back seat of a friend's parent's car driving back from Conkers in Leicester attempting to Bluetooth Nelly and Fergie's Party People (niche, we know).
Now, Nelly is heading on his highly anticipated Where The Party At Tour, which will span a huge 54 dates worldwide, visiting places such as New Zealand, Australia, Canada, America, and European cities, too. This exciting tour marks 25 years since Nelly's debut studio album, Country Grammar, was released to the world and brought us tracks like Ride Wit Me.
Nelly will bring along huge guest stars such as Eve (Tambourine, Let Me Blow Ya Mind, Who's That Girl?), Fabolous (Into You), and record producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri for his Where The Party At Tour.
So, let's find out how to secure Nelly pre-sale tickets today.
Buy Nelly tickets at Ticketmaster
Here's how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for Nelly tickets.
Jump to:
- Where is Nelly touring in 2025?
- Are there Nelly VIP and hospitality packages?
- How to get Nelly UK and Ireland tour tickets today
Where is Nelly touring in 2025?
It's getting Hot in Here, so take your bank card out. Looking to buy tickets for Nelly's Where The Party At Tour? Here is the complete list of venues and dates for Nelly's UK and Ireland shows.
Full list of Nelly UK and Ireland tour dates and venues 2025:
- 4th June 2025 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 5th June 2025 — The O2, London
- 7th June 2025 — AO Arena, Manchester
- 9th June 2025 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 11th June 2025 — 3Arena, Dublin
Are there Nelly VIP and hospitality packages?
Yes! You can buy Nelly VIP and hospitality packages for the Body On Me singer's UK and Ireland tour.
At the time of writing (Wednesday 11th December), you can buy VIP packages at Ticketmaster for the Glasgow and Dublin shows, and hospitality packages at Seat Unique for Nelly's Manchester show.
VIP tickets are a brilliant way to make a concert even more special as you'll experience unrivalled views from your seats, fast track entry, food and drink, plus more. However, be sure to check what exactly your ticket includes before buying it, for example, the Dublin VIP upgrade doesn't include the actual Nelly concert ticket.
- Buy Nelly Glasgow hospitality tickets at Ticketmaster
- Buy Nelly Dublin VIP upgrade at Ticketmaster
- Buy Nelly Manchester hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
How to get Nelly UK and Ireland tour tickets today
Pre-sale tickets for Nelly's Where The Party At Tour go on sale this morning (Wednesday 11th December) at 10am.
General on sale will take place two days later, at 10am on Friday 13th December.
Buy Nelly tickets at Ticketmaster
Looking to keep the cost down? Here's how to get cheap concert tickets.