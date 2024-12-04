Earlier this year, McFly – made up of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd – performed the festival circuit with songs from their 2023 album, Power to Play, before taking to the stage with their 21st birthday show in October.

There was also the announcement of a McFly vs Busted tour; once upon a time, these two noughties bands went head-to-head in the charts. Now, in 2024, the age-old feud was reignited when the two groups announced they'd be facing off for the Busted vs McFly UK tour.

For another opportunity to see the All About You singers, here's how to get McFly outdoor concert tickets today.

Buy McFly tickets at Ticketmaster

Tom Fletcher. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

So, are you ready to sing and dance along to hits like Obviously and That Girl in the great British sunshine? Here's where to see McFly in 2025.

Pre-sale tickets for McFly's summer shows are on sale now! O2 Priority pre-sale went live this morning (Wednesday 4th December) at 10am.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales will go live tomorrow (Thursday 5th December), also at 10am.

General on sale will happen two days later, on Friday 6th December at 10am.

Buy McFly tickets at Ticketmaster

