How to get McFly tickets as first pre-sales for new outdoor UK tour dates go live today
Are you ready to sing along to Five Colours in Her Hair at an outdoor show next summer? McFly have announced four outside shows for 2025. Here's how to get tickets today.
Fans of McFly have had no shortage of opportunities to see the band this year, and – in the words of Davina McCall – if you fancy another one, the noughties band is performing a string of outdoor summer shows in 2025, with pre-sale tickets on sale right now.
McFly hardly need an introduction. The iconic four-piece have sold over ten million records worldwide, were the youngest band to have topped the UK Albums Chart twice, and their posters have graced many a teen and tween bedroom wall (including the walls of some of our RadioTimes.com Digital Writers)...
Earlier this year, McFly – made up of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd – performed the festival circuit with songs from their 2023 album, Power to Play, before taking to the stage with their 21st birthday show in October.
There was also the announcement of a McFly vs Busted tour; once upon a time, these two noughties bands went head-to-head in the charts. Now, in 2024, the age-old feud was reignited when the two groups announced they'd be facing off for the Busted vs McFly UK tour.
For another opportunity to see the All About You singers, here's how to get McFly outdoor concert tickets today.
Buy McFly tickets at Ticketmaster
For even more of the latest ticketing releases, take a look at Strictly Come Dancing UK tour tickets and Fawlty Towers UK tour tickets.
Jump to:
- Where are McFly playing their outdoor shows in 2025?
- How to get McFly tickets for summer series shows
What are the new McFly UK tour dates for 2025?
So, are you ready to sing and dance along to hits like Obviously and That Girl in the great British sunshine? Here's where to see McFly in 2025.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full list of McFly dates and venues for 2025:
- 21st June 2025 — Gloucestershire, Westonbirt Arboretum
- 22nd June 2025 — Southampton, Southampton Summer Sessions
- 12th July 2025 — Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre
- 13th July 2025 — Bedford, Bedford Park
How to get McFly tickets for new UK tour dates
Pre-sale tickets for McFly's summer shows are on sale now! O2 Priority pre-sale went live this morning (Wednesday 4th December) at 10am.
Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales will go live tomorrow (Thursday 5th December), also at 10am.
General on sale will happen two days later, on Friday 6th December at 10am.
Buy McFly tickets at Ticketmaster
Looking for activities to do this side of the new year? Take a look at our picks of the best West End shows.