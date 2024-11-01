Last year, the Microsoft console was reduced by a whole £120, taking it down to one of its lowest prices yet, so we're keeping our ear to the ground for a similar deal this year.

In the meantime, there are already plenty of bundles and savings on games and additional Xbox controllers, so you can already start shopping around for Christmas presents.

According to our Gaming Editor Rob Leane: "The Xbox (Series X and S) has the market-leading subscription service in Xbox Game Pass." He expects that this service will also see some discounts throughout the season, on big-name games like the new Call of Duty, or those from indie developers.

So, if you feel the time has come to buy a new console, here's what you need to know.

Jump to:

When is the Xbox Black Friday sale?

We don't have an exact date yet for when Xbox's Black Friday sale will go live.

Black Friday itself isn't until 29th November 2024, but most retailers tend to run deals throughout the month.

How much will the Xbox Series X cost on Black Friday?

You can never guarantee the mainstream consoles like the Xbox will go on sale. However, last year they set a good precedent by dropping the 1TB Series X by £120.

As of 1st November, there has been no discount, and the cheapest price available is Xbox Series X Digital edition for £429.

However, it's not all bad news. At Very you can get up to £210 off when you trade in an old device, or, if you're not worried about a few bumps or scratches, you can pick up a refurbished model from £399 at Amazon and MusicMagpie. Plus, even if the console doesn't go on sale, there's already a few bundles with games and extra consoles floating around.

Will the Xbox Series S be discounted on Black Friday?

The Xbox Series S is already at the more affordable price of £249, so it's unclear whether we'll see some good savings.

What we're much more likely to see is bundles on the console with popular games, which would make the perfect Christmas Day present as you'll be able to get gaming straight away.

Plus, if you're wondering about which console to buy, here's what gaming editor Rob Leane had to say: "The good thing about Series S is that it’s small and lightweight and they have Cloud Save, so if I play something on the S it can save and also show up on the X."

Buy Xbox Series S for £249 at Amazon

Where to buy the Xbox Series X for Black Friday 2024 in the UK

Right now the Xbox Series X is available from £429 at most UK retailers including Amazon, Very, GAME, Argos and Currys.

In case stocks run out, here's everywhere you can get the Xbox Series X:

Best Xbox bundles we've spotted so far

The Xbox itself may not be discounted, but here are a few of our favourite bundles we've seen so far.

Xbox Series X and Game Pass Ultimate (3 Month Membership) Bundle | £469

Xbox

What's the deal: Get a new Xbox Series X alongside the Game Pass Ultimate 3 month membership for £469.

Why we chose it: As we've said Game Pass is the market-leading cloud service for Xbox. You can get the newest games sent straight to your console from developers such as Bethesda, as well as a selection of the hottest indie games.

Xbox Series X and Game Pass Ultimate (3 Month Membership) Bundle | £469

Xbox Series X with additional Wireless Controller | £529 £509 (save £20 or 3%)

Xbox

What's the deal: You can now get the Xbox 1TB with an additional wireless controller for £509 (down from £529), or with the Elite Wireless Controller for £564 (down from £584).

Why we chose it: If you like to game with friends, or perhaps you're planning a Christmas Day game-off, you'll need a second controller straight away.

Xbox Series X and EA Sports FC 25 Bundle | £539

Xbox

What's the deal: The Xbox Series X is now available in a bundle with EA Sports FC 25 for £539.

Why we chose it: EA Sports FC 25 is set to be one of the biggest games of the year, so make sure you don't miss out on getting it alongside a shiny new Xbox.

Xbox Series X & EA Sports FC 25 Bundle | £539

Xbox Series X and Star Wars Outlaws | £ 516.98 £493.99 (save £22.99 or 4%)

Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

What's the deal: This Xbox and Star Wars Outlaws bundle is now on sale for £22 off, taking the price to £22.99.

Why we chose it: It's not a huge saving, but Star Wars fans this game is a must, so you might as well take the win and spend that £22.99 elsewhere.

Xbox Series X and Star Wars Outlaws | £ 516.98 £493.99 (save £22.99 or 4%)

Xbox Series X and Venom merchandise

Xbox

What's the deal: Following the release of the new Venom movie, Argos is offering bundles on the Xbox Series X with the Venom Docking station and Venom LED Stand.

Why we chose it: If you like to game with an ambience, both of these items will give your setup a spooky green glow.

Grand Theft Auto V & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle | £84.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision/Xbox

What's the deal: You can now get Grand Theft Auto V and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £84.99. Separately these games cost £34.99 and £56.99, so you're saving £6.99.

Why we chose it: These are two of the newest, best loved games out at the moment, so don't miss the chance to grab both for less.

Grand Theft Auto V & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle | £84.99

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller for Xbox | £178.98 £129.99 (save £48.99 or 27%)

Very

What's the deal: This Ultra Wireless controller is now on sale for £129.99, after being reduced by nearly £50.

Why we chose it: The Turtle Beach controller is designed for gamers who care about the details. It has tactile microswitches to provide fast, reliable responses and AntiDrift thumb sticks, plus its buttons last up to five times longer.

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller for Xbox | £178.98 £129.99 (save £48.99 or 27%)

