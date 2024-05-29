For the next week, avid gamers and new customers alike can take advantage of PlayStation’s latest deals, such as £40 off the PS5, £90 off the PSVR2, and £70 off beloved games like Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition.

There are also special offers available for loyal PS Plus subscribers, including 12 months of free Netflix Premium when you buy a new console.

If you’re unfamiliar, Days of Play is an annual sale run by the Sony giant designed to reward members of the PlayStation community. This year’s sale began at midnight on Wednesday 29th May and will run until Wednesday 12th June.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of what’s on offer, plus everything you need to know about this year’s sale. So without further ado, here’s what you can get.

What time does PlayStation Days of Play 2024 start?

The sale kicks off at midnight on Wednesday 29th May and run until Wednesday 12th June.

During previous PlayStation sales – such as last year’s Black Friday – stock has run out extremely fast, so we’d recommend being quick if you’re planning to get the PS5, or make another big purchase.

PlayStation Days of Play 2024 deals at a glance:

What offers are available in PlayStation Days of Play 2024?

Save £40 on the PS5

What’s the deal: The PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital have both been reduced by £40. For the Disc, this takes the cost down to £439.99 (saving you 8%) and for the Digital, it’s now £349.99 (saving you 10%).

Why we chose it: If you’ve been dawdling on treating yourself to a new PlayStation 5, now is the moment. You can never be sure if the PS5 will be reduced during the Prime Day or Black Friday sales periods, so don’t let this opportunity pass you by.

If you miss out, don't worry, we also update the best PS5 deals every month and the best PlayStation Portal deals.

Get £90 off the PSVR2

What’s the deal: PlayStation’s latest VR headset, the PSVR 2, is now on sale. Its RRP of £529.99 has been put down to £439.99, saving you £90. Plus, they have also knocked £90 off the PSVR2 and Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, meaning you can get a brand-new gadget and a brand-new game for £479.99.

Why we chose it: In February last year, we gave the PSVR2 four stars for its technical improvements on the PSVR1, its comfy set-up, and for the graphics and gameplay of its big launch title: Horizon Call of the Mountain, so when all of that goes on sale, all we can say is go for it!

Save up to 23% on PlayStation accessories

What’s the deal: Right now you can get accessories like the PS5 DualSense Controller for £49.99, or the PS5 Console Cover for £34.99, saving you up to £15 (or 23%).

Why we chose it: If there’s one thing we know about gamers, it’s that they love their accessories.

Get up to 50% off select games

What’s the deal: PlayStation is offering up to 50% off select games across a range of franchises. In particular, it’s offering great discounts on the beloved title Spider-Man 2 including £70 off the Collector’s Edition.

Why we chose it: The Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition comes with the full game, a SteelBook Display Case and 19-inch Collector’s Edition statues Spider-Man Peter Parker, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Venom. What more could you want?

Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition | £219.99 £149.99 (save £70 or 31%)

Get up to 50% off select games

What’s the deal: Right now, all PS Plus subscribers can get 12 months of Netflix Premium when they buy any PS5 or PSVR2 console. This offer is available to existing and new Netflix subscribers, but you must be an active PS Plus member at the point of purchase.

If you’ve yet to sign up to PS Plus there are several membership plans available starting at £13.49 per month. You can also sign up to £39.99 for three months or £119.99 for the year.

Why we chose it: This deal would save you up to £215.88 (the cost of a Netflix Premium subscription plus the console savings) and it guarantees you a year of ad-free entertainment on popular shows like Bridgerton, Stranger Things and more.

Sign up to PS Plus from £13.49 a month

