Samsung drops price of Samsung Galaxy S24 to under £500 in limited-time offer
The weather may be grey, but the world is looking bright with this new Bank Holiday offer!
Samsung is bringing the sunshine to this grey May Bank Holiday weekend by announcing an unbelievable price drop on the flagship S24 series.
From today (Wednesday 22nd May) until Tuesday 4th June, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for just £499, down from its original RRP of £799.
The S24's other family members – the S24+ and S24 Ultra – have also been slashed in price, down to £649 and £949.
These smartphones were first released in January and were lauded for combining Samsung's industry-leading camera and gaming tech with brand-new AI innovations. These phones can do everything from live translate calls to removing people from images. Now, they're on sale for £300 off.
Plus, if you've always wanted a folding phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 are also on sale for £400 less. As are the latest additions to the company's mid-range A series.
For more information, check out our full list of Samsung phones.
How long does this Samsung Galaxy S24 offer last?
This deal will run from 22nd May to 4th June 2024, meaning you've got just under two weeks to make your mind up.
How much is the Samsung Galaxy S24 series?
Samsung's May Bank Holiday offer has dropped the Samsung Galaxy S24 to £499, down from its original RRP of £799 – that's a £300 saving! The S24+ and S24 Ultra have also been reduced to £649, down from £999, and £949, down from £1,249.
Here's a breakdown of the prices:
More Samsung Galaxy Bank Holiday deals
Samsung has not just dropped the price of their flagship S series, but their A and Z ranges too.
Take a look at what you can get:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 |
£1,749£1,349 (save £400 or 22%)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 |
£1,049£649 (save £400 or 38%)
- Samsung Galaxy A55 |
£439£289 (save £150 or 34%)
- Samsung Galaxy A35 |
£339£239 (save £100 or 29%)
- Samsung Galaxy A25 |
£249£169 (save £80 or 32%)
For more great savings, check out the best Google Pixel 8a deals or the best laptop deals for this month.