The S24's other family members – the S24+ and S24 Ultra – have also been slashed in price, down to £649 and £949.

These smartphones were first released in January and were lauded for combining Samsung's industry-leading camera and gaming tech with brand-new AI innovations. These phones can do everything from live translate calls to removing people from images. Now, they're on sale for £300 off.

Plus, if you've always wanted a folding phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 are also on sale for £400 less. As are the latest additions to the company's mid-range A series.

More like this

For more information, check out our full list of Samsung phones.

How long does this Samsung Galaxy S24 offer last?

This deal will run from 22nd May to 4th June 2024, meaning you've got just under two weeks to make your mind up.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy S24 series?

Samsung

Samsung's May Bank Holiday offer has dropped the Samsung Galaxy S24 to £499, down from its original RRP of £799 – that's a £300 saving! The S24+ and S24 Ultra have also been reduced to £649, down from £999, and £949, down from £1,249.

Here's a breakdown of the prices:

More Samsung Galaxy Bank Holiday deals

Samsung has not just dropped the price of their flagship S series, but their A and Z ranges too.

Take a look at what you can get:

Advertisement

For more great savings, check out the best Google Pixel 8a deals or the best laptop deals for this month.