From today (Thursday 1st August), you can buy tickets to some of the biggest and best names in electronic music.

To give you a taster of what to expect, you can see DJ and record producer Nia Archives in November, alongside huge names such as Shy FX, a Goldie b2b Special Request, Girl's Don't Sync, and more, during, arguably, one of the most promising name on the scene's Up Ya Archives night.

There's also chance to travel back in time to the glory Madchester days, for The Haçienda club night. Here, you'll experience Orbital, Armand Van Helden, Kerri Chandler, Groove Armada (DJ Set), David Morales, and many more.

Grab your sunnies and dancing shoes, ravers, here's how to secure pre-sale tickets this morning.

If you like dancing and listening to live music but you're concerned about your hearing, then read our Loop Earplugs review of the viral noise-dimming earplugs.

What is The Warehouse Project Manchester?

DJ Patrick Topping. Photo by Brian Killian/Getty Images

For those unfamiliar with the dance event, WHP is a series of club nights organised in Manchester, and it's been running since 2006. Now in its 18th year, WHP offers a limited seasonal approach to club nights, rather than running events all year round. This means — in our humble opinion — that the events tend to be bigger and better, with the most talked about DJs.

Each WHP season runs from September to New Year's Day. But be sure to keep an eye out for one-off events on Bank Holiday weekends.

The WHP takes place in Depot Mayfield, which is located near Manchester's Gay Village and Piccadilly train station.

What are The Warehouse Project autumn 2024 events?

New events have been added to the WHP 2024 season, and the pre-sale for these events is taking place this morning (Thursday 1st August).

Each club night will be held at Manchester's Depot Mayfield. The events and dates are as follows...

How much do WHP tickets cost?

At the time of writing (Thursday 1st August), tickets for each event will set you back from around £40, not including the booking fee.

When do The Warehouse Project tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale for WHP 2024 events is taking place this morning (Thursday 1st August) at 10am.

General on sale will happen tomorrow (Friday 2nd August), also at 10am.

