But before you whip out your wallets with a great sigh, and fork out hundreds (or potentially thousands) of pounds, don't forget that there's always great savings to be had from these new releases.

From Apple itself, from UK retailers (like John Lewis, Currys and Amazon), and from mobile networks (like Vodafone and EE), there are plenty of deals to be found.

Our favourites so far? You can get half price data plans for 12 months with Sky Mobile, or get three months Apple TV+ for free. But there's a load more worth shouting about, so below you'll find a list of our very favourites.

More like this

If you want a closer look at these new gadgets, here's the iPhone 16 release date page, the AirPods 4 release date page and the Apple Watch 10 release date page.

Best iPhone 16 deals at a glance

Best iPhone 16 pre-order deals we've found from UK retailers and networks

Get selected Apple services free for three months

What's the deal: At John Lewis, you can get three months free Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ when you buy the any of the new iPhone 16 range.

Simply click on the "special offers" tab shown next to the phone and follow the instructions to claim your free services. Be aware however that any subscription will automatically renew after 90 days and take the usual payments.

Why we chose it: Adding these services means you can spend three months enjoying your new iPhone to the max. Whether that's catching up on Ted Lasso before the new season or starting a new fitness regime.

Get three months free Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+

Save 20% on the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

What's the deal: John Lewis is also offering a promo code to get 20% off the 2024 Apple USB-C Power Adapter. This plug would normally cost £19, so this takes it down to £15.20.

Why we chose it: Remember the days when a new iPhone would come with a plug, lead and earphones to boot? Well sadly those days are no more, so we have to make the most of what savings we have.

Save 20% on the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Get 12 months half price on selected data plans

What's the deal: Sky is offering half price on selected data plans when you buy any of the new iPhones. This would take the 5GB plan from £10 to £5 a month, 15GB to £7, 25GB to £8, 50GB to £10 and 100GB to £14.

This 50% off will last for a full 12 months, and comes with unlimited calls and texts.

Why we chose it: Chances are you need your phone with a new mobile data plan, so we'd definitely recommend this one for its savings.

Get 12 months half price on selected data plans

Snap up a free inclusive extra from EE

What's the deal: When you order the phone with EE, you can get a payment plan that includes a free 'Inclusive Extra,' for instance, the All Rounder Plan for £36 a month. This can be anything from Netflix and TNT Sports to a Roam Abroad pass and Apple Music.

Why we chose it: With the EE plans, you get that extra little incentive to sign up, thanks to a brand-new streaming service or subscription.

Get free TNT Sports, Netflix and more with EE's inclusive extras

Save up to £747 with trade-ins

What's the deal: You can save nearly £750 when you trade-in an old phone across the different mobile networks. For instance at Three, you can save £747 on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and at Vodafone you can save up to £736 on the iPhone 16.

How much you get back will obviously depend on the quality of the phone you trade in, so make sure you check the value first.

Why we chose it: It's much more sustainable and handy to trade-in an old phone when getting a new one, that way you haven't got too many old phones cluttering up your desk.

Save up to £747 on the iPhone 16 Pro Max at Three

Save up to £736 with Vodafone’s Trade-in Guarantee

Get iPhone 16 cases from £25

What's the deal: Wave is offering iPhone 16 cases from just £25. The cases come in a range of colours and textures including teal, red, pink and black.

Why we chose it: What's unique about Wave is their products are made from biodegradable material, and every phone case features 360° protection, including a 2mm raised lip for added screen and camera protection. Plus, they're military grade drop tested, so you're putting your precious new phone in safe hands.

Get iPhone 16 cases from £25 with Wave

Free Voxi SIM and 45GB data

What's the deal: When you buy any SIM Free device at Currys, you can add a free VOXI SIM packed with 45GB of data. This SIM would normally cost £10 and is valid for one month.

Simply add the SIM to your basket with any handset purchase. The value of the SIM will automatically be discounted at checkout.

Why we chose it: Voxi is great for discounting their SIM cards, so even when the price goes up £10 isn't too bad!

Free Voxi SIM and 45GB data with Currys

Advertisement

Don't forget to look at the best laptop deals for this month as well as the best Nintendo Switch offers.