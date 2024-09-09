These new earbuds have taken significant steps forward in terms of comfort and listening technology.

Taking inspiration from the crowd-pleasing AirPods Pro 2, this version will now feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), cutting out all the distracting hustle and bustle from your listening experience.

Meanwhile, the design bids farewell to those pesky long stems, instead offering a smaller and snugger fit in your ear, as well as Apple's smallest and most portable AirPods case to date.

If those all sound good improvements to you, here's everything you need to know about how to get your hands on a pair.

We've been covering all the latest Apple news including the new Apple Watch Series 10 release date and the iPhone 16 release date.

The new AirPods 4 will be officially released on 20th September 2024.

The earbuds are available to pre-order from the UK Apple Store now and will be available at other UK retailers on 20th September.

Apple AirPods 4 UK price: How much do the new earbuds cost?

The standard AirPods 4 cost £129 and the AirPods 4 equipped with Active Noise Cancellation will set you back £179.

Apple AirPods 4 new design: Do the new Apple earbuds look any different?

The Apple AirPods 4 are the comfiest and sleekest earbuds yet, with a much shorter stem and a new fit designed to stay in the ear.

In addition to the AirPods themselves, we're also seeing upgrades to the case, with this being Apple's smallest and most portable case to date.

Will there be black AirPods?

Sadly, the dream of black AirPods has still not been made a reality. These new earbuds are only available in white.

Apple AirPods 4 new specs: What new features do the Apple earbuds have?

New AirPods 4 with wireless charging case Apple

As we've said, the AirPods 4 include new ANC technology, making it so much easier to immerse yourself in the music.

The earbuds also boast Personalised Spatial Audio to surround you with noise and make your media experience completely immersive.

Not only that, the product also features transparency mode, allowing you to hear the world around you, as well as conversation awareness, which automatically lowers the volume of your music when you're having a conversation with someone, and adaptive audio, automatically reducing environmental noise so you don't need to switch between modes.

You can also manually play and pause music using the force sensor, as well as using it to mute or end calls.

One of the most exciting new features is set to revolutionise hands-free communication. Now, when wearing the AirPods 4, users can simply nod their head yes or shake their head no in response to Siri.

Like all Apple products now, the AirPods 4 case is USB-C compliant rather than needing a Lightning cable and carries built-in speakers which can play a sound when lost. Not only that, the AirPods 4 is also equipped with wireless charging.

Like the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, the AirPods 4 feature the H2 Apple silicon chip, the most advanced in the industry.

Should I wait for the AirPods 4?

If you consider yourself an audiophile, who likes their music to be as crisp and clear as possible, then yes, take the plunge.

We'd also say go for it if you find yourself easily over-stimulated or stressed out by external noise, as the ANC technology is a big draw for the new models.

However, a base price of £179 with Active Noise Cancellation, is a lot to ask if these are not your priorities, and older models like the AirPods 2 still work really well for just £129.

Plus, we've made no bones about the fact that AirPods are not our favourite earbuds, so you can always shop the best AirPod alternatives instead, or for more noise-cancelling options, check out what are Loop Earplugs?

Where will you be able to buy the Apple AirPods 4 in the UK?

The new AirPods 4 are now available to pre-order from Apple.

You can also buy them in a bundle with any member of the new iPhone 16 range including the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The earbuds will be available at other UK retailers on 20th September.

