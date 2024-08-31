Oasis are best known for their huge anthems Wonderwall, Don't Look Back in Anger, Champagne Supernova and Live Forever, just to name a few, and they're no stranger to an award. The English rock band have won six Brit Awards, 17 NME Awards, nine Q Awards, and have sold a whopping 70 million albums worldwide.

Just as impressive as their discography is, is the Gallagher brothers' ability to hold a grudge.

The two brothers, founding members of Oasis alongside Paul Arthurs on guitar, Paul McGuigan on bass guitar and Tony McCarroll on drums, are known for their creative differences, personality clashes and public insults. For a while, the Gallagher brothers' offstage fights, mid-concert walk-offs and frequent band break-ups and reunions were part and parcel of the Oasis experience. But is peace restored?

Last weekend, Oasis announced the band is reuniting for a series of UK shows in 2025. But one thing's for certain, it's worth taking out ticket insurance...

Now, pour yourself a brew, let's get cracking with the main event: how to secure tickets.

On Thursday morning (29th August), Oasis announced three additional dates to the already extensive list of 2025 tour stops.

The Stop Crying Your Heart Out singers will be heading to cities across the UK and Ireland, including London, Dublin, and, of course, Manchester. Let's take a look at the full list.

So far, Oasis has stated that these are the only dates in Europe next year. However, Oasis Live '25 has been described as a 'world tour', leading fans to speculate that there are more dates outside the UK and Ireland to be announced.

The band have also confirmed on X (formerly known as Twitter), that they won't be performing at Glastonbury Festival in 2025. Sounds like something a secret, surprise act would say...

Browse Oasis hospitality packages at Seat Unique

How much do Oasis reunion tour tickets cost?

The ticket prices were confirmed on Thursday 29th August, with seated tickets ranging from £73 to £205 and standing tickets costing £150 on average.

The cheapest tickets are for Cardiff, staring at £73, then £74 for Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and £74.25 for Wembley. Dublin's shows were announced by Irish promoters MCD to be starting at €86.50 (£72.80), not including the booking fee.

All the Manchester tickets are confirmed to be standing and the prices start from £148.50.

Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage via Getty Images

Hospitality packages have yet to be confirmed and are expected to range from £250 and surpass £1,000. What we do know is the VIP packages include as a minimum: one premium reserved seated ticket, a limited-edition merchandise item and a commemorative fabric wristband.

When does the Oasis Live '25 general sale for UK tour tickets go live?

The general sale will go live this morning (Saturday 31st August) at 9am. Unsurprisingly, demand is expected to be exceedingly high, so make sure you get online bright and early.

Tickets for the Dublin shows will go live slightly earlier, at 8am on Saturday 31st August.

Tickets will be available to purchase at Ticketmaster website, and hospitality packages will be available to buy at reputable hospitality site Seat Unique.

How to have the best chance at getting Oasis reunion UK tour tickets

Oasis Live '25. Leon Neal/Getty Images

If you want to try your luck with general sale, make sure to set your alarm bright and early on Saturday morning. We'd recommend getting online at least half an hour before tickets go live, and you can expect to be sent to an online waiting room once the clock strikes 9am.

Be sure to have your Ticketmaster log-in details to hand, and if you've already saved your card details to your Ticketmaster account, this will also make the check-out process quicker.

While we wouldn't recommend opening the Ticketmaster page in multiple tabs, we would recommend trying for tickets on each of your devices, whether that's your personal laptop, mobile phone, and maybe your work laptop (it is a Saturday, after all).

For more information on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, check out our detailed guide.

Will it be hard to get Oasis tickets?

Oasis are set to hit up a number of venues across the UK and Ireland in their Oasis Live '25 tour, and have already added additional venues due to high demand. So, in short, yes it probably will be difficult to secure Oasis tickets.

With this in mind, we'd recommend securing tickets from a hospitality site if you're able to. Tickets on a hospitality site, such as Seat Unique, aren't as in demand as the ticket price is higher, so you have more chance of securing tickets. Plus, with jammy re-sellers, if you aren't lucky enough to secure an Oasis ticket the first time around, you might be paying the same (if not more) for a standard ticket as you would for a hospitality ticket anyway.

Seat Unique has hospitality packages for Oasis concerts in Cardiff, London and Edinburgh. While official details and pricing haven't been announced yet, you can register your interest at Seat Unique now.

