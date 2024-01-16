With significant upgrades to its display, camera and processor, such as a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display, 200MP rear triple-cameras with a 16MP selfie camera, and it has a MIUI 14 interface based on Android 13 OS, we can see the new Redmi Note 13 making an appearance on one of our best lists very soon. But in the meantime, let's take a look at the Redmi Note 13 specifications and how you can get your hands on it today.

Four of the five smartphones, Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, will be available to buy in the UK from Thursday 1st February. UK fans will be able to purchase the smartphones from Amazon, Currys, Argos and Very.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro's UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

Redmi Note 13 UK price: How much does the new smartphone cost?

Redmi Note 13 series via Redmi Redmi

The Redmi Note 13 Series continues to close the gap between mid-range and flagship-level smartphones; there's a reason that so many Xiaomi devices have featured in our most affordable best lists, and it's because the smartphones and wearables pack in fantastic features for a budget price tag.

The Redmi Note 13 comes with three storage variants and will be priced from £199, the Redmi Note 13 5G has two storage variants and will begin from £279, the Redmi Note 13 Pro also has two storage variants and will be priced from £279, too, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has two storage variants and begins from £339, and, finally, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is the most expensive starting from £449, and also has two storage variants.

To compare with the Redmi Note 12, the Redmi Note 12 model is priced from £149, the Redmi Note 12 5G has an RRP from £279, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is available at Amazon for £242.48, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is priced from £249, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will set you back from £449.

Redmi Note 13 design: What does the new smartphone look like?

Redmi Note 13 series via Redmi Redmi

With fresh colour palettes and a sleek design, the Redmi Note 13 smartphones are sure to turn heads. Each smartphone in the series comes in various colourways, for example the Redmi Note 13 comes in Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Ice Blue colours, the Redmi Note 13 can be found in Graphite Black, the Redmi Note 13 Pro has Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Forest Green variations, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is offered in Midnight Black, Ocean Teal, and Aurora Purple, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G can be bought in eye-catching Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple colours.

In comparison to its predecessor, the Redmi Note 13 introduces Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G smartphones to add additional resistance against drops and scratches. The display has been optimised on all five smartphones in the series to ensure its responsive, for example the touch input works, in all weather conditions.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G offers IP68 dust and water resistance certification, meaning it's dust tight and survives being submerged in water.

The other four models have been upgraded to offer IP54 dust and splash resistance, which means they're protected from limited dust entrance and water spray.

In terms of the smartphone's display, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G have a 1.5K AMOLED display with 1,800 nits and up to 120Hz refresh rate, which ensures a lag-free experience. The Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 5G, and Redmi Note 13, on the other hand, have a clear FHD+ AMOLED display.

All five smartphones in the series have a sleek design with ultra-slim bezels.

Redmi Note 13 features

Redmi Note 13 via Redmi Redmi

The brand-new Redmi Note 13 series is great for people who rely on using their smartphone all day long; with some of the most powerful processors available, a 4nm core processor, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset, as well as a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and in-box charger, the Redmi Note 13 smartphone is ready for whenever you need it.

It's worth noting, too, that the smartphones offer up to 67W turbo charging – taking just 45-minutes to complete a full charge.

Redmi Note 13 camera

The RadioTimes.com team were impressed with how versatile the smartphone's camera system is for its affordable price tag. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro feature a high-resolution 200MP camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), which stabilises the photography process and is particularly great if you're taking photos on the move or in low light.

These Pro smartphones also come with 2x/4x lossless zoom and are supported by a large 1/1.4-inch sensor and improved image processing.

Meanwhile, the other two models, Redmi Note 13 5G and Redmi Note 13, are equipped with a 108MP main camera with 3x lossless zoom, as well as a range of camera filters.

Where to buy the new Redmi Note 13 in the UK

Redmi Note 13 series via Redmi Redmi

The Redmi Note 13 series will be available to buy from the following retailers on Thursday 1st February.

