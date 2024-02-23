Now from 23rd February onwards, new Sky customers can test all of this out with no charge, thanks to a new one month free trial on Sky Stream, which includes Sky Entertainment and Netflix.

With Sky Stream you can enjoy top Sky Originals over and over again, including Game of Thrones, Chernobyl and Big Little Lies, as well as Sky Exclusives like Succession, The Sopranos and True Detective.

In addition to the world-class content already available on Sky Stream, there's also plenty to look forward to over the coming month. The brand new Sky Original series Mary & George, starring Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine, is launching on 5th March, while blockbuster films Barbie and Ferrari are coming to Sky Cinema in the same month.

There's also the added benefit of being able to access your shows, channels and even your apps like Disney Plus and Apple TV+ all in one place, alongside personalised recommendations and voice control.

Sounds good? Of course it does. We've rounded up everything you need to know about the limited time deal – happy bingeing.

For more tips about what to watch on Sky, check out our roundup of the best shows to watch on Sky right now, as well as our comprehensive guide to Sky Stream.

How to get one month of free Sky Stream

If you're a new Sky customer, sign up before 31st March 2024 and you'll be able to get a one month free trial of Sky Stream. This will grant you access to 150 TV channels, as well as Netflix and a multitude of TV shows and Netflix.

If you're finding it hard to say goodbye once your free trial has drawn to a close, your Sky Ultimate TV will auto-renew at £31 per month, which includes Netflix Standard with Ads. It's available on a 31-day rolling contract which you can cancel at any time.

When can I get a Sky Stream free trial?

Interested? Well then, you better act soon as the opportunity to get a free trial is only available from 23rd February until 31st March 2024. To sign up, head over to the Sky website and you can start your one month free trial today.

