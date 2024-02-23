Get a month of Sky Stream free with this limited-time deal
From 23rd February, new Sky TV customers will get a one month trial of Sky Stream. Here's what you can expect.
Whether you're a movie fan, a series binge-watcher or a news fanatic, there's nothing you can't find on Sky. And with the compact and user-friendly Sky Stream, getting access to everything you love in just one place has never been easier.
Sky Stream allows you to stream all your favourite content over Wi-Fi, without the need for a satellite dish. You'll have access to over 150 channels, as well as 100,000 hours of movies and TV shows.
Now from 23rd February onwards, new Sky customers can test all of this out with no charge, thanks to a new one month free trial on Sky Stream, which includes Sky Entertainment and Netflix.
With Sky Stream you can enjoy top Sky Originals over and over again, including Game of Thrones, Chernobyl and Big Little Lies, as well as Sky Exclusives like Succession, The Sopranos and True Detective.
In addition to the world-class content already available on Sky Stream, there's also plenty to look forward to over the coming month. The brand new Sky Original series Mary & George, starring Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine, is launching on 5th March, while blockbuster films Barbie and Ferrari are coming to Sky Cinema in the same month.
There's also the added benefit of being able to access your shows, channels and even your apps like Disney Plus and Apple TV+ all in one place, alongside personalised recommendations and voice control.
Sounds good? Of course it does. We've rounded up everything you need to know about the limited time deal – happy bingeing.
Get one month of Sky Stream for free
For more tips about what to watch on Sky, check out our roundup of the best shows to watch on Sky right now, as well as our comprehensive guide to Sky Stream.
How to get one month of free Sky Stream
If you're a new Sky customer, sign up before 31st March 2024 and you'll be able to get a one month free trial of Sky Stream. This will grant you access to 150 TV channels, as well as Netflix and a multitude of TV shows and Netflix.
If you're finding it hard to say goodbye once your free trial has drawn to a close, your Sky Ultimate TV will auto-renew at £31 per month, which includes Netflix Standard with Ads. It's available on a 31-day rolling contract which you can cancel at any time.
When can I get a Sky Stream free trial?
Interested? Well then, you better act soon as the opportunity to get a free trial is only available from 23rd February until 31st March 2024. To sign up, head over to the Sky website and you can start your one month free trial today.
Want to score some more Sky savings? We've put together the best Sky Glass deals, as well as the best Sky Sports offers this month.