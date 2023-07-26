Some of the highlights of the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 include the enhanced battery life and cooling properties, which are a step above those included in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, as well as interactive short form viewing in social media, a disappearing camera display, and the brightest screen yet on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Like with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 aims to minimise the fold element to make it more pocket-friendly.

Plus, gamers are going to love the enhanced gaming components which promise next-level gameplay and the ability to multitask. But more on this later.

Available in unique Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black colourways, the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is available to pre-order from today (Wednesday 26th July) at the Samsung site, having gone live at 12:30pm. Pre-orders will close at midnight on Thursday 10th August, then the foldable smartphone will be available to buy outright from Friday 11th August.

Samsung has also thrown something a little extra in for you when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: 12 months free Disney Plus. With the release of movies such as Avatar: The Way of Water and The Banshees of Inisherin on the streaming service, wouldn’t it be great to watch them on a large foldable screen?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available to purchase in the following three storages: 256GB (£1,749), 512GB (£1,849), and 1TB (£2,049).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 UK price: how much does the new phone cost?

With the hefty price tag of its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, which started at £1,649 for 256GB memory and 12GB RAM, and went up to £1,769 for 512GB of storage and £2,019 for 1TB of storage, we were expecting an equally as large price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, if not more.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 will set you back £1,749 for 256GB, £1,849 for 512GB, and £2,049 for 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 design: what does the new phone look like?

Like with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, if you want to make a statement with your smartphone, there’s no better way to do it than with a foldable device. But the RadioTimes.com Technology team know that there’s no point in a phone’s exterior being unique if it can’t pack a punch internally, too. Luckily for you, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 does both.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is Samsung’s lightest Z Fold yet, coming in at 15 per cent thinner and 10g lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, with a stronger zero-gap hinge.

When folded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5’s cover screen is 6.2-inches, and when unfolded, the smartphone transforms into a brilliant 7.6-inch display, which showcases your favourite shows and films in great detail. Streaming content from services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video is much more appealing on a larger screen like this in comparison to a smaller, traditional smartphone screen. Plus, a large screen helps with tasks such as image editing, writing on GoodNotes, and reading e-books.

In terms of durability, the foldable smartphone is IPX8 water resistant, meaning the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be submerged in up to 1.5-metres of freshwater for up to 30-minutes, and still work fine. The smartphone’s cover screen and rear panel are made of Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and it has Armour Aluminium to protect your phone from life’s mishaps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 features

There are a few things that particularly stood out to the RadioTimes.com Technology team with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, and that’s the introduction of the GoodNotes app and its brilliant gaming optimisation features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 S Pen compatibility

Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 doesn’t come with an S Pen, it is compatible with the stylus. You can use the S Pen to handwrite notes, annotate PDF documents, and create shopping lists on GoodNotes.

The multi-window capability allows you to open up to three apps at once, so you can not only have your GoodNotes app open, but perhaps the AI-powered triple camera or under-display camera and a message, too. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5’s optimised taskbar also houses your favourite apps, so they can be opened quickly and easily. Plus, Samsung has promised the drag and drop function has been enhanced, too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 gaming functionality

Gamers, rejoice! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 has new-and-improved gaming functions. Samsung has introduced Ray Tracing to its new foldable smartphone: a rendering technique which realistically simulates the lighting of a scene, including its objects, by creating accurate reflections and shadows. This rendering technique will be brilliant for games such as Call of Duty, which also happens to have been optimised in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold upgrade, along with Racing Master and Spiderman.

Flex Mode offers advanced multitasking on a split screen so you can, for example, watch a live feed on the top screen and chat with friends on the bottom screen, or play multiple games at once (if you have better coordination than us, that is).

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 also boasts Dolby Atmos speakers and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, which has an incredibly strong GPU.

Where to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage. You can pre-order the smartphone from today (Wednesday 26th July) at the Samsung website.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available to buy outright from Friday 11th August.

