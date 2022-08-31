Oppo Reno 8 Pro UK release date, specs and how to buy today

Here's everything you need to know about the all-new Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

Oppo's latest smartphone has landed. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro packs an array of camera features and plenty of power under the hood to keep you shooting, snapping and gaming - and it's shaping up to be one of the best Oppo phones out there.

First off, it's worth noting that Oppo is pitching this as a phone for creatives and creators. The sort of smartphone users who come up with the photos and videos you enjoy consuming online across YouTube and social media. As a result, the solid camera offering is backed up by some top-notch tech that makes it a joy to film and shoot photos with.

Read on to find out more about the Reno 8 Pro and how to get your hands on one, plus the rest of the Reno 8 Series. Or, for more in-depth analysis of exactly what the phone can do, take a look at our Oppo Reno 8 Pro review.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro UK release date

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched today — 31st August 2022 — alongside the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Lite.

For those who are eager to get their hands on a Reno 8 Pro as soon as possible, you'll be glad to hear there's an early-bird bonus.

Anyone who buys the new Reno 8 Pro before 28th September will also get the Oppo Pad Air tablet thrown into the deal for free. Both products should be available to buy from 1st September (tomorrow).

Buy Oppo Reno 8 Pro for £599 at Amazon

Buy Oppo Reno 8 Pro for £599 at Currys

Buy Oppo Reno 8 Pro for £599 at EE

Buy Oppo Reno 8 Pro for £599 at Vodafone

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specs and features

For £599 the Pro offers up 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That's the same as in the standard phone, but the Pro performs better thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, which can handle plenty of heavy lifting.

It's got a 4500mAh battery, which is good but not outstanding. What is outstanding, though, is the phone's SuperVooc fast-charge facility, which can fill up 50 per cent in around 11 minutes. In our test, the phone recharged 10 per cent in just four minutes! That's fantastic if you've left things a little last minute and need to juice up your phone.

The camera is another stand-out feature. The Reno 8 Pro has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera, plus an impressive 32MP selfie camera. It's a great offering that can shoot 4K video, has night-shooting options and impressed us during testing. The only thing we found slightly less impressive was its 20x digital zoom function, which quickly lost detail.

Add to that a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display with FHD+ picture quality and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is a pretty impressive package.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to buy Oppo Reno 8 Pro in the UK

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro and the rest of the Reno 8 Series are available from a range of UK retailers. We've picked out some of the best below.

Remember, if you're already keen on the Reno 8 Pro, buying yourself one before 28th September will mean you'll also get the Oppo Pad Air tablet included.

Buy Oppo Reno 8 Pro for £599 at Amazon

Buy Oppo Reno 8 Pro for £599 at Currys

Buy Oppo Reno 8 Pro for £599 at EE

Buy Oppo Reno 8 Pro for £599 at Vodafone

Still comparing phones? Check out our best smartphone, best Android phone and best iPhone guides to help you choose.

Advertisement

For the latest news, reviews, and deals, check out our Technology section and consider signing up to receive our tech newsletter.