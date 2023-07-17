The show focuses on an elite military unit of female operatives who go undercover to befriend the wives and girlfriends of targets in the war on terror, in order to thwart future attacks.

But what is the series about, who else stars in it and when will it be available to stream? Read on for everything you need to know about Special Ops: Lioness.

When will Special Ops: Lioness be released?

Nicole Kidman in Special Ops: Lioness. Greg Lewis/Paramount+

Viewers don't have long to wait until they can watch Special Ops: Lioness on Paramount Plus, with the first two episodes being released this Sunday, 23rd July 2023.

Further episodes will then be released weekly on Sundays until the full eight-episode season is available to stream.

What is Special Ops: Lioness about?

Zoe Saldaña as Joe in Special Ops: Lioness. Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

The official synopsis for Special Ops: Lioness notes that it is inspired by an actual US Military program, and that it "follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror".

The synopsis continues: "The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of state terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11."

Special Ops: Lioness cast - Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman star

Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, Michael Kelly as Bryon Westfield and Zoe Saldaña as Joe in Special Ops: Lioness. Luke Varley/Paramount+

The cast of Special Ops: Lioness is led by Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar star Zoe Saldaña, while she is joined by Locke & Key's Laysla De Oliveira.

Meanwhile Michael Kelly (Black Mirror), Morgan Freeman (A Good Person) and Nicole Kidman (The Northman) also feature in the much-anticipated show.

Here's a full list of the cast for Special Ops: Lioness.

Zoe Saldaña as Joe

Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos

Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield

Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins

Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade

James Jordan as Two Cups

LaMonica Garrett as Tucker

Dave Annable as Neil

Stephanie Nur as Aaliyah

Austin Hébert as Randy

Jonah Wharton as Tex

Hannah Love Lanier as Kate

Jill Wagner as Bobby

Sam Asghari as Kamal

Carla Mansour as Malika

Adam Budron as Sami

Martin Donovan as Errol Meade

Bassem Youssef as Amrohi

Thad Luckinbill as Kyle

Special Ops: Lioness trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Special Ops: Lioness right here now.

Special Ops: Lioness will stream on Paramount Plus from 23rd July 2023. Sign up for Paramount Plus here.

