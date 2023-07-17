Special Ops: Lioness - Release date, cast and latest news
Zoe Saldaña leads an all-star cast for Taylor Sheridan's new Paramount Plus series.
Taylor Sheridan, the creator of series such as Yellowstone and 1923, is stepping into the world of spy and espionage thrillers with new Paramount Plus show Special Ops: Lioness.
As with his other series, Sheridan has pulled together an all-star cast, with Zoe Saldaña in the lead and Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly all in supporting roles.
The show focuses on an elite military unit of female operatives who go undercover to befriend the wives and girlfriends of targets in the war on terror, in order to thwart future attacks.
But what is the series about, who else stars in it and when will it be available to stream? Read on for everything you need to know about Special Ops: Lioness.
When will Special Ops: Lioness be released?
Viewers don't have long to wait until they can watch Special Ops: Lioness on Paramount Plus, with the first two episodes being released this Sunday, 23rd July 2023.
Further episodes will then be released weekly on Sundays until the full eight-episode season is available to stream.
What is Special Ops: Lioness about?
The official synopsis for Special Ops: Lioness notes that it is inspired by an actual US Military program, and that it "follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror".
The synopsis continues: "The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of state terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11."
Special Ops: Lioness cast - Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman star
The cast of Special Ops: Lioness is led by Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar star Zoe Saldaña, while she is joined by Locke & Key's Laysla De Oliveira.
Meanwhile Michael Kelly (Black Mirror), Morgan Freeman (A Good Person) and Nicole Kidman (The Northman) also feature in the much-anticipated show.
Here's a full list of the cast for Special Ops: Lioness.
- Zoe Saldaña as Joe
- Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos
- Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield
- Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins
- Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade
- James Jordan as Two Cups
- LaMonica Garrett as Tucker
- Dave Annable as Neil
- Stephanie Nur as Aaliyah
- Austin Hébert as Randy
- Jonah Wharton as Tex
- Hannah Love Lanier as Kate
- Jill Wagner as Bobby
- Sam Asghari as Kamal
- Carla Mansour as Malika
- Adam Budron as Sami
- Martin Donovan as Errol Meade
- Bassem Youssef as Amrohi
- Thad Luckinbill as Kyle
Special Ops: Lioness trailer
You can watch the full trailer for Special Ops: Lioness right here now.
Special Ops: Lioness will stream on Paramount Plus from 23rd July 2023. Sign up for Paramount Plus here.
