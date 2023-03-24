Written and directed by Golden Globe nominee Zach Braff (who many will undoubtedly recognise as JD from Scrubs), the new film follows Allison, a young woman whose world falls apart when she survives an unimaginable tragedy, all while in recovery from an opioid addiction and grief.

A tale of addiction, recovery and forgiveness, A Good Person may very well be one of the most emotional films of the year.

In the film, we see how she forms a friendship with her would-be father-in-law, Daniel and the unlikely relationship soon gives her a chance to put her life back together and move forward.

With a cast led by Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, it's fitting to say that this is a star-studded line-up of characters but who else stars in A Good Person?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of the new film and where you've seen them before.

A Good Person cast

Florence Pugh as Allison

A Good Person: Florence Pugh Sky

Who is Allison? Throughout the film, we see Allison's journey from being a young woman with a fiancée, a high-flying career and supportive network around her get swept up from beneath her. We see how her world crumbles in the blink of an eye, leaving her to survive an unimaginable tragedy. But she emerges from recovery with an opioid addiction and unresolved grief.

Where have I seen Florence Pugh before? Florence Pugh has graced our screens multiple times, most recently voicing the character of Goldilocks in the recent Puss in Boots sequel, as well as leading the cast of Don't Worry Darling and The Wonder. She has also starred in Little Women, Hawkeye, Fighting with my Family, Midsommar and is set to star in Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy.

Morgan Freeman as Daniel

A Good Person: Morgan Freeman and Florence Pugh Sky

Who is Daniel? Daniel is the father of Allison's former fiancé Nathan. The former police officer and Vietnam War veteran is a recovering addict himself but is 10 years sober.

Where have I seen Morgan Freeman before? The acclaimed actor has had a lengthy career and won countless awards throughout it. Some of his most acclaimed roles include Bruce Almighty, Driving Miss Daisy, Seven, March of the Penguins and The Kominsky Method.

Chinaza Uche as Nathan

A Good Person Sky

Who is Nathan? Nathan is Allison's fiancé before she suffers a major tragedy. He has contended with much childhood abuse in the past and faces a tragic loss in the present, but is trying to move on to create a new life for himself in Manhattan.

Where have I seen Chinaza Uche before? Uche starred as Henry in Apple TV+'s Dickinson, but has had other roles in series like Fear the Walking Dead, Little America and The Blacklist.

Molly Shannon as Diane

A Good Person Sky

Who is Diane? Diane is Allison's mother, who Ally moves back in with for her recovery.

Where have I seen Molly Shannon before? The well-known actress and comedian is perhaps best known for being a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 2001. She has gone on to star in a long list of productions such as Enlightened, Divorce and the first series of The White Lotus, to name a few.

Celeste O'Connor as Ryan

A Good Person Sky

Who is Ryan? Ryan is Daniel's orphaned granddaughter who at 16, is acting out.

Where have I seen Celeste O'Connor before? Many may recognise O'Connor as the younger version of Gugu Mbatha-Raw's character, Abbie, in Netflix's Irreplaceable You. O'Connor has also appeared in Freaky, The In Between and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Zoe Lister-Jones as Simone

A Good Person Sky

Who is Simone? Simone is described as a "hardened veteran of AA, but an earthy, good soul". She’s overcome addiction and depression herself, while pretty much seeing it all. Although she may be tough, she's a loving person who doesn't take anything from anyone.

Where have I seen Zoe Lister-Jones before? An actress and filmmaker, Lister-Jones is perhaps best known for her role in sitcom Life in Pieces, as well as roles in New Girl, Whitney, Delocated and How It Ends, which she also co-wrote and co-directed.

Additional cast members for A Good Person

Nichelle Hines as Molly

Toby Onwumere as Jesse

Ryann Redmond as Becka

A Good Person is out now in cinemas UK-wide and is available to stream on Sky Cinema and NOW from 28th April. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

