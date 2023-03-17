Director James Cameron has made it clear that he's aiming for five Avatar films in total and has even given us the dates of when they're supposed to happen.

Fans of Avatar, you're in luck! After the release of Avatar: The Way of Water , there's already been plenty of detail about what's set to come in Avatar 3.

Avatar 2 was released a whopping 13 years after the first film, but the love for the franchise clearly hasn't died down, with Avatar: The Way of Water grossing more than $2 billion and becoming the third-highest grossing film of all time.

The latest report is that Avatar 3, which does not yet have a title, may be turned into a limited series for Disney Plus - although nothing is confirmed on this front.

Cameron told the Soundtracking podcast of the upcoming film: "I'm going to take a moment when the dust clears to assess what people loved and what they responded to the most in this current release, and then I may go back and tinker a little bit.

"We may go back and do a couple of moments here and there. It won't be radical, but maybe fine-tune it a bit to emphasise that which people are responding to."

Avatar 3 is currently set for release on 20th December 2024.

Although The Way of Water faced various delays, this date is expected to hold for Avatar 3 - largely because a lot of it has already been filmed.

Cameron was open about filming Avatar 2 and 3 back-to-back.

However, actress Zoe Saldana recently revealed that there's a little bit more to do, saying at the Oscars: "Well, we're here for two, celebrating two. I hope it makes best picture. And 'Avatar 3', we're going to go back this summer and finish that up. Because, allegedly, that's coming out in a year."

Who is in the cast for Avatar 3?

Confirmed to star in Avatar 3 are:

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully

Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch

Edie Falco as General Frances Ardmore

Jemaine Clement as Dr Ian Garvin

Michelle Yeoh as Dr Karina Mogue

CCH Pounder as Mo’at

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari

Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet

Oona Chaplin as Varang

Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge

Joel David Moore as Dr Norm Spellman

Dileep Rao as Dr Max Patel

Brendan Cowell as Captain Mick Scoresby

David Thewlis

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprised their roles from the original film for The Way of Water.

Worthington previously told Variety of returning for The Way of Water: “We were doing something that had never been done before.

“But Jim and I get along because I’m fearless. If he asks me to, I’m going to dive in. I’m good at putting aside all the mechanics and just focusing on ‘What does the boss need me to do?’”

Meanwhile, the film also introduced a host of new characters, including Sigourney Weaver's Kiri. Fans were surprised to see the actress voicing a teenager, but she relished the role.

She told USA Today: "I was just sitting on the side (of the classroom) listening to the pitch of the voices: everything from a childlike voice to an adult voice."

What will the plot of Avatar 3 be?

The full plot of Avatar 3 of course won't be revealed just yet, but we do have some clues.

Actor Jack Champion told The Hollywood Reporter of the upcoming film: "I was very shocked by it. It just takes a hard left turn, and that’s not a bad thing. You think you know where it’s going, but then a wrecking ball comes.

"So you’re completely like, 'Oh wow, I never thought that would’ve happened.' You also see more regions of Pandora, and you get introduced to more cultures. So I think it’s even better than Avatar 2. Collectively, they’ll each get better."

Meanwhile, animators Richard Baneham and Joe Letteri also opened up to RadioTimes.com about the movie.

"It's fair to say we are expanding the world and you will be exposed to different biomes and new tribes," Baneham explained.

"And that was the idea even behind this one," added Letteri. "A lot of people asked after the first one, where is Jim [Cameron] going to take it? But his idea – and he's talked about this – is that it's a big planet and there are a lot of stories to tell. And I think that's what's great about it is we have this license to explore."

Is there a trailer for Avatar 3?

There's no trailer for Avatar 3 just yet but we'll keep this page updated with any developments!

