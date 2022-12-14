The good news for fans is that there won't be nearly so long to wait until the next trip to Pandora, with a further sequel currently scheduled for release in December 2024, and plans for another two films to follow in 2026 and 2028 respectively.

The 13-year wait for a sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking epic Avatar is very nearly at an end, with Avatar: The Way of Water finally arriving in UK cinemas this weekend.

Of course, it's still a little too early to know anything about specific plot details for those later films, but speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the release of The Way of Water, some of the new cast members teased what fans have to look forward to in subsequent instalments.

"We block shot two and three," explained Bailey Bass, who plays Tsireya in the new film. "So we were filming scenes from two and scenes from three almost every day very outside of order. So because of that we were aware of both plotlines."

Neteyam star Jamie Flatters added: "[As for] the extended future, the possibility of four and five... Well, I know Sam [Worthington] has been given the most insight out of everybody, which he likes to brag about. There's mysteries there for all the cast."

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who stars as Tuk, also commented: "I mean, even if we didn't know like story that happens later on, I feel like Jim [Cameron] would kind of hint at us things where a character might be going, so that we can kind of bring that essence into them earlier on in the films."

Avatar: The Way of Water. Disney

While the plot for future sequels might still be under wraps for now, fans have a lot to look forward to more imminently when The Way of Water lands – and the cast urged cinemagoers to see it in the best possible conditions.

"This is a movie that has to be seen in theatres," said Bass. "If you don't, I feel like you're missing something really monumental and special. I didn't see [the original Avatar] in theatres when it came out, I was six when it came out. And to see Avatar: The Way of Water in 3D in a theatre was mind blowing."

On the experience of watching herself in the new film for the first time, Bliss added: "Watching this film, I was so immersed in the world of Pandora, and just taking in all the magical details of this world Jim has created. And then sometimes I would sit back and feel that surreal feeling in my heart and realise that we were a part of this, we made this and look at it now!"

Avatar: The Way of Water is showing in UK cinemas from Friday 16th December 2022 and the original Avatar is available to view on Disney Plus – you can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year now.

