"It is a very dynamic, exciting, high-octane fight movie," Brooks told RadioTimes.com. "There are 27 fights in the movie.

"Every thing that we needed to improve upon in the first movie... we heard the fans, we understood the canon, we had [Mortal Kombat co-creator] Ed Boon on set and we are going to deliver a film that feels very true to the video game."

Released in April 2021, the first Mortal Kombat movie – based on the hugely popular series of fighting video games – followed original character Cole Young (Lewis Tan) as he sought out a band of fighters that were chosen to defend Earth against the alien realm Outworld.

Mortal Kombat. Warner Bros

Brooks played Jackson "Jax" Briggs – a Special Forces operative with powerful bionic arms – in the film, with he and Tan being joined by new cast members in the sequel including The Boys star Karl Urban as fan favourite character Johnny Cage.

"We have an incredible cast and the most incredible stunt team and crew and fight coordinators in the business and so this is going to be ridiculous," Brooks said of Mortal Kombat 2.

"It's going to be, I think, Warner Bros version of the Marvel movies. You have no idea! It's so good. It's got comedy, it's got heart, and it's got a lot of ass-kicking!"

Alongside his Mortal Kombat outings, Brooks also plays Detective Jalen Shaw on NBC procedural Law & Order.

Mehcad Brooks as Det. Jalen Shaw in Law & Order. Scott Gries/NBC

Filming on Mortal Kombat 2 began in June 2023 but was suspended in July due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike – production resumed following the end of the strike in the autumn of 2023, with Brooks having to balance shooting Law & Order in New York and finishing the Mortal Kombat sequel in Australia.

"We had to stop right in the middle of it, and then we didn't come back until September/October. I was back and forth from Australia to New York, finishing up Mortal Kombat 2 and shooting Law & Order and I did that three times between October and January.

"I would land in Australia and go shoot that day, and then I would land in New York and go shoot the next day – and I did that three times!"

Brooks also spoke to RadioTimes.com about the upcoming crossover between the flagship Law & Order series and spin-off Law & Order: SVU.

Mortal Kombat 2 will be released in cinemas on 25th October, 2025.

