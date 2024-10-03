Law & Order star says SVU crossover will "surprise a lot of people"
Mehcad Brooks says Mariska Hargitay is "a once-in-a-generation talent".
A new season of Law & Order premieres tonight on NBC in the US – and star Mehcad Brooks has promised fans can expect a 'surprising' crossover episode with spin-off Law & Order: SVU.
The second episode of the flagship show's 24th season will see Mariska Hargitay appear as SVU's Captain Olivia Benson, with Brooks describing his co-star as "a once-in-a-generation talent".
"I mean, listen, when the queen is in the building, the queen is in the building, you know what I mean?" he told RadioTimes.com.
"Whenever Mariska's on set and whenever she's in front of the camera, it's magic – she's a once-in-a-generation talent and a once-in-a-lifetime persona, so just having her there was a blessing for everyone. I hope she does more."
As for the episode itself, Brooks – returning as Detective Jalen Shaw – described The Perfect Man as "an incredible story about people who have sexual trauma in the past".
"They're trying to make sure that if they're targeted again, that they're not feeling like a victim ever again – and because of the structure of the episode, you really feel for the person accused of the murder. You really do. I know I did.
"It was a hard one for [Jalen] because these things are not just black-and-white. I think it's going to surprise a lot of people."
Before we get to the crossover episode, the season premiere will mark a significant change for Law & Order, as Golden Globe-winning actress Maura Tierney (ER, The Affair) joins the cast as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, replacing the departing Camryn Manheim, who played Lieutenant Kate Dixon.
According to Brooks, Tierney's character will bring a new "dynamic" to the 27th Precinct, with the actor hinting at some tensions between Brady and Shaw's partner Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott).
"She does things in her own way, the character walks to the beat of her own drum very much, and there's a little tension about that and a level of acceptance and evolution – life goes on and you have to evolve and you have to change... and Shaw's good at that, Shaw may be better at that than Riley is.
"But Maura's incredible, she's amazing, it's like she's always been here. She fits right in. When Reid and I first met, it was like we were long-lost brothers – and I think we've found a sister. She's got this very strange sense of humour the same way that Reid and I do, and we have very similar interests.
"She's a consummate professional, she's always thinking about the scene, how to make it better... it's really lovely to have her there, we're very lucky."
Law & Order returns to NBC tonight – Thursday 3rd October.
