"I mean, listen, when the queen is in the building, the queen is in the building, you know what I mean?" he told RadioTimes.com.

"Whenever Mariska's on set and whenever she's in front of the camera, it's magic – she's a once-in-a-generation talent and a once-in-a-lifetime persona, so just having her there was a blessing for everyone. I hope she does more."

As for the episode itself, Brooks – returning as Detective Jalen Shaw – described The Perfect Man as "an incredible story about people who have sexual trauma in the past".

More like this

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU. Ralph Bavaro/NBC

"They're trying to make sure that if they're targeted again, that they're not feeling like a victim ever again – and because of the structure of the episode, you really feel for the person accused of the murder. You really do. I know I did.

"It was a hard one for [Jalen] because these things are not just black-and-white. I think it's going to surprise a lot of people."

Before we get to the crossover episode, the season premiere will mark a significant change for Law & Order, as Golden Globe-winning actress Maura Tierney (ER, The Affair) joins the cast as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, replacing the departing Camryn Manheim, who played Lieutenant Kate Dixon.

According to Brooks, Tierney's character will bring a new "dynamic" to the 27th Precinct, with the actor hinting at some tensions between Brady and Shaw's partner Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott).

Pictured: (l-r) Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley, Mehcad Brooks as Det. Jalen Shaw, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun in Law & Order. Scott Gries/NBC

"She does things in her own way, the character walks to the beat of her own drum very much, and there's a little tension about that and a level of acceptance and evolution – life goes on and you have to evolve and you have to change... and Shaw's good at that, Shaw may be better at that than Riley is.

"But Maura's incredible, she's amazing, it's like she's always been here. She fits right in. When Reid and I first met, it was like we were long-lost brothers – and I think we've found a sister. She's got this very strange sense of humour the same way that Reid and I do, and we have very similar interests.

"She's a consummate professional, she's always thinking about the scene, how to make it better... it's really lovely to have her there, we're very lucky."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Law & Order returns to NBC tonight – Thursday 3rd October.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.