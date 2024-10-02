We've now got a US premiere date for season 24 as well as an exciting first look at what's to come, including a sneak peek at new cast member Maura Tierney (ER, The Affair) who is set to join the hit series as a lieutenant.

The new season will also mark the return of many of the main cast but there remains to be seen just how Camryn Manheim's Lieutenant Kate Dixon will be written out after her departure was expected to unfold in the season 23 finale.

With that, read on for everything you need to know about Law & Order season 24.

The 24th season of Law & Order will premiere in the US on NBC on Thursday 3rd October at 8pm.

It will be followed by the premiere of Law & Order: SVU season 26 and will continue airing weekly every Thursday.

While the US does have a confirmed release date for season 24, there's no UK release date for the series just yet.

However, we can expect that Law & Order season 24 will air on 5USA – but it could be some time before it comes to screens on this side of the pond as seasons 22 and 23 are still yet to air.

Law & Order season 24 cast: Who will return?

Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady in Law & Order season 24. Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images

The cast for season 24 looks a little different after the departure of Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon. Manheim had joined the show in season 21 after having smaller roles in the first few seasons of the series but her departure was confirmed previously.

On the announcement of her exit, series creator Dick Wolf said: “I thank Camryn for her three wonderful seasons helping us relaunch Law & Order. She is a class act and I wish her nothing but the best for her next chapter."

Dixon was the commanding officer of the Manhattan North Homicide Squad’s 27th Precinct, so it remains to be seen who exactly will be taking up that role but we could expect that Maura Tierney will be filling her shoes. While details about Tierney's role remain under wraps for now, we do know that she's set to be the show's new lieutenant, Jessica Brady.

It's been announced that New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold will be joining the new season of Law & Order in a guest role capacity as the brother of Detective Vince Riley (Reid Scott), Matt Riley.

It's also been confirmed that Law & Order: SVU's Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Defense Attorney Rita Calhoun (Elizabeth Marvel) will be appearing in the series in guest roles.

The full cast list for Law & Order season 24 is as follows:

Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady

Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter

Hugh Dancy as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price

Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun

Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley

What will Law & Order season 24 be about?

Katharine McLeod as Stella Myers and Tony Goldwyn as DA Nicholas Baxter in Law & Order season 24. Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images

As has been the case for the past 23 seasons, Law & Order's beloved approach to tackling stories is to cover the investigation from the NYPD's perspective and also from a legal standpoint, usually in the court room with the help of the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

This season will be a little different as we welcome in Tierney's new lieutenant who will be taking charge after the departure of Dixon.

It doesn't look as if she spares any time mincing her words so there could very well be some tension on the horizon as she gets to know her team.

On Tierney's new character, showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider: "It’s a little unsettling to have a new boss come in that they don’t know, and they don’t really love bosses. On top of that, the character Maura plays isn’t particularly warm and fuzzy and inviting."

With the team adjusting to their new boss, we can also anticipate some further exploration of Riley's personal life as his brother is set to appear in the new season.

There's also set to be some major fallout for Baxter, who will have won the election by season 24 but after a dark secret being exposed about his daughter last season, we'll just have to wait and see what repercussions that has for Baxter's marriage and political future.

The premiere episode synopsis reads: "When a Brooklyn prosecutor is found slain in her apartment, Maroun takes drastic action to convince an eyewitness to come forward. Riley struggles to adjust to the new lieutenant in charge."

Is there a trailer for Law & Order season 24?

There is!

Paired with footage from the upcoming new season of Law & Order: SVU, you can catch your sneak peek at Law & Order season 24 below.

Law & Order season 24 will premiere in the US on NBC on Thursday 3rd October at 8pm.

