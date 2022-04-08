The Spanish teen drama has proven hugely popular, with its blend of romance, mystery and the occasional murder creating a deliciously dramatic cocktail.

Elite season 5 is now available on Netflix , meaning we can finally catch all the latest drama and scandal at Las Encinas.

Season 5 may have only just been released, but with fans binging their way through the episodes already thoughts inevitably turn to future seasons.

But when is season 6 expected to drop on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

Will there be an Elite season 6?

Yes, Elite has been renewed for season 6 on Netflix.

The hit show was renewed back in October 2021 for additional Short Stories and a full sixth season, meaning fans don't need to worry about whether plot threads will be left hanging.

Elite season 6 release date speculation

Elite season 6 is expected to return for new episodes in early 2023.

There isn't a confirmed release date for Elite season 6 just yet, but we'll update this page as soon as there is.

Given that the series was renewed last year, hopefully, we shouldn't have to wait too long.

If the show sticks to a similar release date as it has for the past three seasons, we can expect the new episodes to drop in the first half of 2023.

Elite season 6 cast: Who is returning?

While we don't have a confirmed cast list for the new season of Elite yet, here's a list of the major season 5 characters that we might expect to see again.

Itzan Escamilla as Samuel (aka Samu)

Omar Ayuso as Omar

Claudia Salas as Rebeka (aka Rebe)

Georgina Amorós as Cayetana

Carla Díaz as Ari

Manu Rios as Patrick

Martina Cariddi as Mencía

Diego Martín as Benjamín

Pol Granch as Phillipe

Valentina Zenere as Isadora

André Lamoglia as Iván

We shall have to wait and see if any other faces are added to the cast.

Is there a trailer for Elite season 6?

There isn't a trailer available yet but we'll keep this page updated with all the latest developments.

