The streamer has been feeding us tidbits of what's in store for its most mind-boggling title, including releasing the full Black Mirror cast list as well as some details of their characters.

Netflix has released its first full-length Black Mirror season 6 trailer, teasing what to expect from the upcoming season and confirming when exactly it will land on our screens – 15th June.

Now, a brand new trailer offers a deeper look at what they'll go through and, in true Black Mirror style, it doesn't seem like they're in for a smooth ride.

The trailer opens with Annie Murphy's (Schitt's Creek) Joan realising her life has been turned into a TV show starring Salma Hayek without her knowledge or consent.

Netflix tweeted the trailer out with the caption: "The wait is almost over. Black Mirror Season 6 coming 15 June. Only on Netflix (…and Streamberry, apparently?)," with the latter confirmed to be name of the streaming service that released the TV show in the trailer.

The Netflix logo itself is also different in the trailer, taking the shape of an 'S' instead of an 'N'.

The episode, titled Joan Is Awful, is one of five, though they are referred to as "films" in the trailer, with creator Charlie Brooker previously stating the season would be much more cinematic in scope than its predecessors.

The footage certainly looks cinematic, and contains glimpses of the further four films, titled Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day and Demon 79.

The series will continue its signature blend of genres, with elements of sci-fi, horror, dystopia, fantasy and drama all woven into the trailer.

Billed as "the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet" by Netflix, fans don't have long to wait before it arrives on the streaming service.

Black Mirror season 6 will be available to stream on Netflix from 15th June 2023.

