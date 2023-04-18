Starring Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo, Louis Hofmann and newcomer Aria Mia Loberti, the four-part miniseries follows the lives of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl, and Werner Pfennig, a German teenager with radio expertise, during World War II.

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for All the Light We Cannot See – the streamer's upcoming adaptation of Anthony Doerr's 2014 novel.

Directed by Stranger Things' Shawn Levy and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the Netflix series tells the story of how Marie-Laure and Werner find "faith in humanity and the possibility in hope" through a "shared secret connection" over the course of a decade.

The teaser trailer, which features no dialogue, gives viewers a sneak peek at Marie-Laure as played by Loberti, who secured the role in 2021 following a casting search for blind and low-vision actresses.

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo will play Daniel LeBlanc, Marie-Laure's father and a locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris, while Hugh Laurie stars as Marie-Laure's great-uncle Etienne LeBlanc, a reclusive World War I veteran suffering with PTSD.

The cast also features Nell Sutton, who plays a younger version of Marie-Laure, as well as White Noise's Lars Eidinger (Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel) and The Crown's Marion Bailey (Madame Manec).

The project was announced back in September 2021, with Laurie and Ruffalo joining the cast in January last year.

Aside from All the Light We Cannot See, Laurie has also been busy with People Who Knew Me, a new audio drama coming to BBC Sounds about a woman who uses the 9/11 terror attacks as an opportunity to fake her own death.

All the Light We Cannot See arrives on Netflix on Thursday 2nd November 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

