Adam Driver, who worked alongside Baumbach in Marriage Story , and Little Women director Greta Gerwig, Baumbach's long-term collaborator and wife, star in the part family drama, part disaster movie alongside Black Monday's Don Cheadle.

Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach returns to Netflix ahead of Oscars season with White Noise, an adaptation of Don DeLillo's 1985 novel of the same name.

The film has generated quite the buzz since it opened this year's Venice film festival. Want to know why and when you can watch it yourself? Read on.

White Noise release date

Greta Gerwig as Babbette in White Noise.

The film premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on 31st August 2022. It will be shown in select cinemas on 25th November before it lands on Netflix on 30th December.

White Noise was also recently shown as part of the London BFI Film Festival programme.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

White Noise first reviews and reactions

White Noise currently has an 86 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score yet to be added ahead of the film's wider release.

Reviews have been mostly favourable, with critics praising both Driver and Gerwig's perfomances. The Guardian gave the movie a five-star review and called it "a fascinating, invigorating spectacle".

Variety, on the other hand, wasn't as fully taken by the adaptation, calling it a "novel of ideas" that didn't quite translate to the big screen.

White Noise cast

Don Cheadle as Murray Siskind in White Noise.

Adam Driver leads the cast as Jack Gladney, a professor of Hitler studies, while Greta Gerwig plays his wife Babbette. Don Cheadle plays Gladney's colleague, Murray Siskind.

The Gladneys have four children, three of them from previous marraiges. Babette's children from a previous marriage are played by Raffey Cassidy (Denise) and May Nivola (Steffie), while Heinrich (played by Sam Nivola) is Jack's son, also from a previous marriage. The pair also have a young son.

Rounding out the cast are Queen & Slim's Jodie Turner-Smith, German actor Lars Eidinger and André Benjamin.

White Noise plot

The cast of White Noise.

The film, like the novel, centres on big cheese academic Jack Gladney, who teaches Hitler studies, and his family. Both him and his pill-popping wife Babbette are on their fourth marriage and they have a brood of children from previous relationships, as well as one of their own.

While the movie at first appears to be a family drama, things soon take a dark turn with an 'Airborne Toxic Event' affects their Midwestern community, leading them to evacuate in order to escape the chemical fallout.

White Noise trailer

Watch the White Noise trailer below.

White Noise will have a limited theatre run on 25th November 2o22 before it lands on Netflix on 30th December. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.