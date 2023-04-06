Based on the novel by Kim Hooper , People Who Knew Me is split across two time periods, chronicling how Emily Morris (Pike) used the terrible tragedy to escape her life in New York City and start over in California.

A new podcast drama starring Rosamund Pike and Hugh Laurie is coming to BBC Sounds next month, which follows a woman who uses the 9/11 terror attacks as an opportunity to fake her own death.

However, when she is diagnosed with breast cancer more than a decade later – now living under the name Connie Prynne – she is forced to confront her past to ensure her teenage daughter won't be alone in the worst case scenario.

This adaptation comes from the executive producers of acclaimed Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters, including prolific writer and actor Sharon Horgan, while Daniella Isaacs (Fleabag) serves triple-duty as writer, director and co-star.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Pike said: "Daniella's scripts knocked me sideways – like everything Sharon Horgan works on, the story is surprising, timely, funny and moving; it's got it all really.

"The chance to voice a fantastic character and play her in her early twenties and in her early forties was seductive – and with a cast like this, too good to refuse. There's evidence to suggest that some people likely used the tragedy of 9/11 to fake their own deaths... and the idea of it is haunting.

"I am excited for people to hear what we've made – the wonderful thing about audio drama is that, when done well, it can feel like eavesdropping on very, very private conversation."

In addition to Pike, Laurie and Isaacs, the People Who Knew Me cast also includes Isabella Sermon (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Kyle Soller (Andor), Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter) and Jessica Darrow (Encanto).

Kyle Soller at the launch event for Andor at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Executive producer Horgan said: "It has been so great to bring Kim Hooper's emotionally and morally complex novel to life via a drama podcast.

"Daniella's adaptation and direction, along with a brilliant cast led by Rosamund and Hugh, bring you right into the mind of Connie and her battle with truth and lies. This is a series that will challenge your prejudices and invite you to ask: what would you do if you had the opportunity to run away?"

Episodes will be released on Tuesdays and Thursdays on BBC Sounds starting from 23rd May, with a full broadcast on BBC Radio 4 set to follow starting from Monday 26th June.

Read more:

Writer-director and co-star Isaacs added: "I was excited by the challenge of bringing new listeners, people that might usually reach for a TV show or a non-fiction podcast, to an audio drama.

"I wanted to adapt the book into something that played into the inherent confessional quality of the audio medium. There's something thrilling about being privy to a character's innermost secrets, their confessions and their selfish desires.

More like this

"I loved making this with such a brilliant team – all of us set on reimagining the traditional radio play… And I hope your ears enjoy it too."

People Who Knew Me is available on BBC Sounds from Tuesday 23rd May 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.