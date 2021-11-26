Meet the voice cast of Encanto

Disney’s latest release Encanto marks the first time the animation studio has set a film in South America – with the entirety of the movie taking place in a magical version of Colombia.

As such, it makes perfect sense that the voice cast is made up of actors with Colombian heritage – with the likes of Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo and Diane Guerrero among those in starring roles.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast – including who they’re playing and where their voices might be familiar from.

Stephanie Beatriz plays Mirabel Madrigal

Disney

Who is Mirabel? The lead character in the film, Mirabel is unlike her family in that she has not been bestowed with a special gift – but she soon finds herself taking on a central role in trying to save her enchanted home when things go awry.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the role, Beatriz said: “As someone that’s a huge Disney fan and was obsessed with the Disney heroines growing up, to be able to step into that line of icons is really… I’m just like, stunned, but it’s very strange to be a part of it and really a dream come true.

“And I love her. I love how funny she is. Oftentimes, in these films, the sidekick characters are kind of the ones that bring the comedy, but Mirabel brings it herself, which I think is new and sort of special and different, for her to be the one that’s cracking the jokes. This new Disney heroine, she comes from a long line of incredible characters, but she’s something new and different and special. And I think audiences are going to really appreciate that.”

What else has Stephanie Beatriz been in? Beatriz is best known for her role as Detective Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, while she has a vast number of voice credits to her name – including TV shows such as Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and BoJack Horseman and films including Ice Age: Collision Course and The Lego Movie 2. Earlier this year she appeared as Carla in the film adaptation of In the Heights.

John Leguizamo plays Bruno Madrigal

Disney

Who is Bruno? Mirabel’s eccentric uncle, who is something of an outcast in the family – in large part because of his ability to see the future.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com about the role, Leguizamo explained: “It was a blast to play this offbeat weirdo, odd man out, the hidden relative. I mean, there’s always one in a family where they don’t talk about this relative, and think ‘oh, this relative needs to be shut up before the holidays’.”

He added: “Usually when I do animation, I do like crazy voices. This is the first time I kind of used my own voice, which was scary in its own way.”

What else has John Leguizamo been in? After shooting to fame for playing Luigi in the 1993 Mario Bros. movie, Leguizamo has picked up a wealth of big-screen credits, with highlights including roles in Carlito’s Way, Moulin Rouge! and John Wick. He’s no stranger to voice acting, having played Sid the Sloth in the Ice Age films since 2002, while TV roles have included ER and The Kill Point.

Diane Guerrero plays Isabela Madrigal

Disney

Who is Isabel? Mirabel’s oldest sister, who is considered perfect and is the pride of the family. She has the power to make flowers bloom everywhere.

Speaking about the character with RadioTimes.com, Guerrero said: “She’s an interesting character. I’ve been, like, trying to love her, you know, and accept her for who she is. And she’s a lot like me in a lot of ways because seemingly she’s sort of like the quintessential Disney princess… kind of like the perfect princess – they treat her that way anyway.

“But you see throughout the film that she’s not that at all, and there’s so much bubbling underneath there. And she’s not perfect, because that doesn’t really exist. But I feel like you see a lot of anger underneath all of that, she’s always rolling her eyes and that’s also a sign for someone who is unhappy even though they seem perfect.

“And so I like that you get to see her sort of break away from that and sing this incredible song with Mirabel and get to actually hug it out and really feel for her sister. And that’s the power of honesty, you know?”

What else has Diane Guerrero been in? Guerrero achieved fame with her recurring roles as Maritza Ramos on Orange Is the New Black and Lina Santillan on Jane the Virgin, while she’s also had main roles on Superior Donuts and most notably Doom Patrol – in which she leads the cast as Jane.

María Cecilia Botero plays Abuela Alma Madrigal

Disney

Who is Alma? Mirabel’s grandmother, and the de facto leader of the family, who is much admired by all the Madrigals.

What else has María Cecilia Botero been in? Colombian star Botero has appeared in a number of TV series in her homeland, including Nurses, Her Mother’s Killer and Undercover Law.

In the Heights star Olga Merediz provides Alma’s singing voice in the film.

Jessica Darrow plays Luisa Madrigal

Disney

Who is Luisa? Mirabel’s second oldest sister who has superhuman strength – and the biggest biceps in Disney history.

What else has Jessica Darrow been in? Darrow has relatively few screen credits to her name but has appeared in festive comedy film Feast of the Seven Fishes and TV miniseries Following Hannah Stone.

Angie Cepeda plays Julieta Madrigal

Disney

Who is Julieta? Mirabel’s mother and Agustín’s wife, who can heal others with her cooking.

What else has Angie Cepeda been in? Colombian star Cepeda is best known in her homeland for her roles in telenovela Pobre Diabla and films Captain Pantoja and the Special Services and Love in the Time of Cholera.

Wilmer Valderrama plays Agustín Madrigal

Disney

Who is Agustín? Mirabel’s father and Julieta’s husband.

What else has Wilmer Valderrama been in? Best known for playing Fez in That ’70s Show, Valderrama’s other credits include roles in From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, Grey’s Anatomy, The Ranch and NCIS. He previously voiced the character of Prince Philippe Charming in the 2018 family animation Charming.

Carolina Gaitán plays Pepa Madrigal

Disney

Who is Pepa? Mirabel’s aunt and Félix’s wife, who can control the weather.

What else has Carolina Gaitán been in? Another Colombian star, you might recognise Gaitán for her role as Marta Ochoa in the very first two episodes of Narcos, while credits in her homeland include main roles in the telenovelas Celia and Sin senos sí hay paraíso – both of which saw her win a Premios Tu Mundo award.

Mauro Castillo plays Félix Madrigal

Disney

Who is Félix? Mirabel’s uncle and Pepa’s husband, who balances her out and is there to have a good time.

What else has Mauro Castillo been in? Best known for his music work, Castillo has relatively few screen credits to his name – but has released several albums.

Adassa plays Dolores Madrigal

Disney

Who is Dolores? Pepa and Félix’s oldest daughter, Camilo and Antonio’s sister, and Mirabel’s cousin. She knows everyone’s dirt because of her gift – enhanced hearing.

What else has Adassa been in? Another cast member best known for her music work, Adassa is a singer-songwriter nicknamed the “Reggaetón Princess” and released three albums between 2004 and 2007.

Rhenzy Feliz plays Camilo Madrigal

Disney

Who is Camilo? Pepa and Félix’s son, Dolores and Antonio’s brother, and Mirabel’s cousin who has the ability to shape-shift.

What else has Rhenzy Feliz been in? Feliz is best known for his role as Alex Wilder in Marvel’s Runaways, while he’s also had recurring roles on the series Casual and Teen Wolf and has a small part in George Clooney’s upcoming film The Tender Bar.

Ravi-Cabot Conyers plays Antonio Madrigal

Disney

Who is Antonio? Pepa and Félix’s youngest son, who looks up to his cousin Mirabel and considers her a big sister. His power is the ability to speak to animals.

What else has Ravi-Cabot Conyers been in? Child star Conyers already has several credits to his name, having appeared in The Resident, Tell Me a Story and several episodes of #BlackAF.

Maluma as Mariano Guzman

Who is Mariano? Isabela’s suave and handsome fiancé.

What else has Maluma been in? A hugely popular Colombian singer, Maluma has released a number of singles that have charted in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Latin Song chart, and has garnered a host of awards and nominations, including a Latin Grammy Award. This is his first film credit – but he will star alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in upcoming romcom Marry Me.

Disney’s Encanto was released in cinemas on Wednesday 24th November. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year now.

