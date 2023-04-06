More4 has commissioned a six-episode first season of the format, which sees two contestants asked a series of questions on popular music from across the decades, before one moves on to the infamous 'three-in-ten' segment.

Broadcaster Ken Bruce is bringing his beloved music quiz PopMaster to television for the first time ever, following his departure from BBC Radio 2 after more than 30 years.

That part of the show challenges the winner of the first round to name three UK singles chart hits for a particular recording artist or group, with the catch being they have only 10 seconds to think of them.

At the end of this television iteration, the winners of each individual episode of PopMaster will go head-to-head in a grand final, where there can be only one champion.

Bruce said: "After all these years we are finally bring PopMaster to the telly, where we'll be challenging music lovers from around the country to not only recall a range of facts and stats about chart toppers and beyond over the decades, but to do so under the glare of studio lights and with the added pressure of television cameras.

"I can't wait to get started - and find out whether I might have a face for TV after all!"

Jo Street, Channel 4's Head of Features & Daytime, said: "I feel like it has been my mission in life to bring PopMaster to the telly so I am beyond thrilled to announce that the wonderful Ken Bruce is bringing his iconic and much-loved format from radio to television, finding a home on More4.

"Fans will now be able to go from shouting answers at their speakers to shouting them at the screen. I can't wait to play along!"

PopMaster became wildly popular during Bruce's long tenure on BBC Radio 2, with many listeners frequently stopping what they were doing to play along.

Following his departure from the station, which he has expressed disappointment about, Bruce has started presenting a new weekday morning show on Greatest Hits Radio, where he has also continued the PopMaster quiz.

