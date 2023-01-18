Naturally, it didn't take too long for a sequel to be greenlit, and reports emerged as early as May 2020 that a follow-up was in the works with writer Joe Russo, director Sam Hargrave and star Chris Hemsworth all in line to return.

When Extraction was released on Netflix at the height of the first COVID lockdown in 2020, it very quickly became a smash hit with the streamer's subscribers, even being crowned the best-performing Netflix Original Film ever up to that point.

It's now been confirmed that the sequel will arrive on the streamer later in 2023, so read on for everything you need to know about Extraction 2, including details about the film's cast and plot.

It was revealed during Netflix's 2023 film preview video that the film would arrive on the streamer on Friday 16th June 2023.

It's not yet clear whether there will be a limited theatrical release before that date – as is often the case with Netflix's bigger original films – but we'll update this page as soon as hear any information either way.

Extraction 2 plot

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2.

A brief synopsis has been provided for the sequel by Netflix, which reads: "After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Chris Hemsworth is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

Extraction 2 cast

The good news for fans of the original film is that Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Tyler Rake, while other returning faces include Golshifteh Farahani (Invasion) as Nik Kahn and Adam Bessa (Hanna) as Yaz Kahn.

Of course, one star who won't be back for the sequel is Stranger Things star David Harbour after his character Gaspar was fatally shot during the events of the first film, while it's also unlikely that child actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal will be back as Ovi despite his major role last time.

Meanwhile, newcomers for the follow up include Georgian star Tinatin Dalakishvili as Ketevan and The Matrix Resurrections actor and martial artist Daniel Bernhardt as Konstantine – we'll keep you updated as and when more casting news emerges.

Extraction 2 trailer

A brief first-look teaser trailer for the film was released as part of Netflix's TUDUM event in 2022, offering a behind-the-scenes look at what fans can expect from the sequel. Check it out below:

Extraction is released on Netflix on 16th June 2023.

