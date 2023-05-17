The new eight-part comedy drama marks the first time Schwarzenegger has starred in a TV series and this one is set to explore family dynamics, all with the backdrop of espionage, the spy world and humour. He leads the cast as Luke Brunner, a CIA operative on the verge of retirement – until he learns of a surprising family secret.

Iconic actor, former bodybuilder and governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to our screens in a way we've never seen before. That's right, the former Terminator actor is turning his hand to TV series with Netflix 's FUBAR.

Of course, what would a Schwarzenegger-led production be without a major dose of action, and we can expect it in FUBAR in droves, with Nick Santora serving on the series as showrunner and executive producer alongside the Austrian-American actor. Santora is perhaps best known for his work on The Sopranos, Law & Order and Prison Break so we just know that the new show will be on-the-edge-of-your-seat viewing.

Starring as Schwarzenegger's on-screen daughter is Monica Barbaro (Chicago Justice, Top Gun: Maverick) but who else stars in the series and when will it land on Netflix? Read on for everything you need to know about FUBAR.

FUBAR lands on Netflix on Thursday 25th May 2023.

The new series consists of eight episodes, which blend action, drama and comedy for a total binge-watch of a series.

FUBAR cast: who stars in the Netflix series alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in FUBAR. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Schwarzenegger lends his acting talents to FUBAR which marks his first major TV series role, but of course, the longstanding icon has been known for a multitude of roles over the years, including – but not limited to – The Terminator, Conan the Barbarian, Collateral Damage and The Expendables.

He leads the cast as nearly retired Luke Brunner who is forced to team up with his daughter as CIA partners, despite only just learning that they're each operatives and have been keeping it a secret for years. Starring as his daughter Emma is Monica Barbaro, who has had leading roles in UnREAL, Chicago Justice and The Good Cop.

The full cast list for FUBAR is as follows.

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner

Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner

Jay Baruchel as Carter

Aparna Brielle as Tina

Andy Buckley as Donnie

Milan Carter as Barry

Fortune Feimster as Ruth 'Roo'

Barbara Eve Harris as Dot

Gabriel Luna as Boro

Fabiana Udenio as Tally Brunner

Travis Van Winkle as Aldon

Devon Bostick as Oscar

David Chinchilla as Cain Khan

Rachel Lynch as Romi

Stephanie Sy as Sandy

Scott Thompson as Dr Louis Pfeffer

Adam Pally as The Great Dane

FUBAR plot

The drama centres on Luke and Emma as they learn that the other is actually working as a CIA operative after years of keeping their jobs a secret. Luke is on the verge of retirement when he discovers the family secret but is forced to go back into the field for one last job, meaning that he'll have to partner up with his daughter.

What could possibly go wrong? Well, with the natural father-daughter dynamic rearing its head at the most inconvenient of times, the pair have to learn to work together while also navigating those universal family dynamics that viewers will be able to relate to. All set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humour, FUBAR is both action-packed and hilarious.

Is there a trailer for FUBAR?

There most certainly is! In it, we get a sense of the chaos to come as we see Schwarzenegger delivering punches to enemies and Barbaro's Emma having to navigate having her father on the field with her.

Watch the trailer below.

FUBAR comes to Netflix on Thursday 25th May 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

