As a series, FUBAR tries to accomplish all of these things, but ultimately relies too heavily on the presence of Arnold Schwarzenegger , who leads the cast in his first TV series role.

An action-comedy-drama has a lot to contend with: it needs to be able to blend edge-of-your-seat action with lightheartedness and the kind of twists you'd expect from any well-paced drama.

While having Schwarzenegger at the heart of the Netflix series is a draw in and of itself for many, the show – which is a hoot of a time in some parts – is, unfortunately, terribly forgettable.

We follow Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner, a CIA operative on the brink of retirement. That is, until he's informed of another ongoing case where the present operative in Guyana is at risk of being exposed.

His past personal connection to major criminal and paramilitary organisation leader Boro Polonia (Gabriel Luna) means that Luke is the only one that can be sent out to save them.

But he gets the shock of his life when he learns that undercover agent Dani is actually his daughter, Emma (played by Monica Barbaro), and lands in Guyana to find her being pals with Boro and taking part in a bare-knuckle fist fight.

The father and daughter are equally shocked to learn that their lives have been one massive lie, with Emma previously stating she was out in Colombia for a work trip, and Luke clearly not a small business owner.

Weirdly, though, Emma is the one who has more of a bone to pick with her father, immediately getting angry about her childhood and Luke's lack of presence in it - rather than recognising the fact that he is at the end of his time in the field, ready for a new life trying to woo back his ex-wife, Tally (Fabiana Udenio).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Luke is most definitely not an angel in all of this, and the fact that he has to keep his work private only adds fuel to the fire that Emma has within her, the one that has her regularly reminding her father that he isn't good enough for her mother.

More like this

The fractured relationship between both parents is an ongoing theme in the series that ultimately gets a little tiring. It's hard to watch on as Emma has no qualms dishing out mean statements to her father, which simultaneously acts as an odd way of pulling the viewer out of the lightheartedness of the series.

Similarly, the emotional moments seem out of place and a little cringeworthy, often revolving around talk of family, betrayal and love. Where is their place in this series? It is hard to say, and while the discussions about family will undoubtedly be relatable for some, the plot line tangents feel like an odd way of incorporating real drama into the series.

Fortune Feimster as Roo Russell in FUBAR. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Schwarzenegger does do a good job of leaning into his intimidating demeanour when he puts on the hat of 'wise father', though, dishing out hard truths to Emma and taking charge as the lead CIA operative on the case, even if she kicks up a fuss.

FUBAR isn't the kind of show you get swept up in, and it won't be the kind you immediately rush to binge-watch in one go. Rather, it's a series you put on in the background, momentarily catching jokes and letting out half-hearted laughs in response.

Schwarzenegger is actually pretty funny in the series, doing well as the over-protective father who doesn't warm to Emma's boyfriend, Carter (Jay Baruchel), and has an adorable camaraderie with his small CIA team.

One of the unsuspecting lights of the series is Roo (played by Fortune Feimster), who is genuinely hilarious and provides the kind of quick wit and effortless humour you only wish there was more of throughout FUBAR.

Instead, the show isn't as action-filled, comedic or dramatic as you'd hope for from a release that proclaims to be as such.

Read more:

FUBAR focuses on the father and daughter as they attempt to take down Boro, with enough fighting and close-call car chases dotted throughout to keep you intrigued – but not enough to bowl you over.

Indeed, it's a fun watch that also pokes fun at parent-child relationships and all the awkwardness that can come from them.

But, even at only eight episodes long, the series starts to dip and wane in multiple places - meaning it may take longer than expected to actually make your way through to the end, and likely for minimal reward.

FUBAR is now available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.