Netflix's latest action comedy series, FUBAR , is full of light-hearted laughs, awkward father-daughter moments and marks the first TV series role of Arnold Schwarzenegger 's long-spanning on-screen career.

**WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THE ENDING OF FUBAR.**

But with a series title like FUBAR, the name of the show was always going to prompt viewers to ask what it actually means and whether it has any relevance to the eight-part season.

The show follows Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner, a CIA operative on the verge of retirement who discovers a family secret.

Forced to go back into the field for one last job, he learns that his daughter Emma (played by Monica Barbaro) is also a CIA operative who is undercover and in a fair share of danger herself.

The series tackles universal family dynamics while giving us a hefty dose of spy action and humour – but does it ever address what FUBAR means?

Read on for everything you need to know about the show's title.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What does "FUBAR" mean?

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner, Gabriel Luna as Boro Polonia. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Interestingly, throughout all eight episodes of the series, the show's title is never addressed - and it's only in the last line of the entire series that it's even used.

In the finale, entitled That's It And That's All, Luke drives his team, Tally and the rest of his family away from the chapel.

In those chaotic final scenes of the series, his ex-wife realises she's in a car surrounded by CIA operatives. They explain to her that they're currently on the run and can no longer return home after being well and truly burned by Boro, now that their identities have all been revealed.

When Tally asks what happens now, Luke shakes his head and simply says: "I don't know. It's totally FUBAR."

The term acts as the perfect punchline to describe the mess that Luke, Emma and the rest of their team now find themselves in.

With Boro (Gabriel Luna) having revealed their identities to every criminal, terrorist and bad guy Luke has ever come toe-to-toe with, it's safe to say that things aren't looking good for the Brunners. They can't return home and things are very much left on an open-ended note for the series.

But the term isn't one that the show or Schwarzenegger has invented, it's a military acronym that stands for “f**ked up beyond all recognition”.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, the term is used to mean "extremely bad or certain to fail or be defeated or destroyed".

The phrase dates back to 1944 and is commonly used among those in the military. But for the movie lovers among us, you may recognise the term from other films including Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan and 1989's Tango & Cash with Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone.

The exact wording of the acronym can change and can also be interchanged with "f**ked up beyond all repair" or "fouled up beyond all recognition", but the meaning remains the same: it describes a scenario, much like the one in FUBAR's finale, where things are well and truly in ruin.

More like this

Netflix, of course, has taken the liberty of joking around with the ambiguous term, releasing teasers stating that the letters stand for "full throttle, father daughter bonding" and then "uncomfortable situations, bombs, bullets, bullet trains, abs" and "R" being the sound you make when you say Arnold's name.

FUBAR is now available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.