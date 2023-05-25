Not only is the eight-parter set to be terribly relatable and hilarious, but it also stars action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger .

Marking his first major TV series role, Schwarzenegger leads the cast as nearly-retired CIA operative Luke Brunner, who finds out a surprising family secret: his daughter is also an agent, with the pair secretly working for the same organisation without knowing.

Alongside Schwarzenegger is a cast full of talent, making this one hell of a hilarious watch. But who else stars in the new Netflix series?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of FUBAR.

FUBAR cast: Full list of actors and characters in Netflix series

Below is a full list of the actors that star in the new Netflix series, but scroll on for more about the main ensemble, including where you've seen them before and who they star as in FUBAR.

The series also features guest appearances from Dustin Milligan (Schitt's Creek, 90210) and Tom Arnold (Roseanne, The Tom Show).

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Luke Brunner

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in FUBAR. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Who is Luke Brunner? Luke is on the verge of retirement and couldn't be more excited to live out his post-retirement dream, which revolves around winning back Tally, his ex-wife. But he's soon got bigger issues to worry about when HQ inform him that he needs to return to Guyana for a new mission.

What else has Arnold Schwarzenegger been in? The action movie icon, former bodybuilder and Californian governor, has had a long career - with some of his most notable roles being in The Terminator film franchise, Predator, Commando, True Lies and more.

FUBAR marks the first major TV series role of Schwarzenegger's.

Monica Barbaro plays Emma Brunner

Fubar: Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Who is Emma Brunner? Emma is Luke's daughter. She tells her family she's off to embark on a work trip to Colombia, but is actually undercover as Dani (with the code name Panda) in Guyana – and has been for some time. When her and her father figure out they've both been harbouring secrets, a lot of complicated family history starts to come to the fore.

What else has Monica Barbaro been in? Barbarro is perhaps best known for her leading roles in UnREAL, Chicago Justice and The Good Cop. She has most recently starred in Paramount Plus rom-com At Midnight and Top Gun: Maverick.

Jay Baruchel plays Carter Perlmutter

Fubar: (L to R) Jay Baruchel as Carter Perlmutter, Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Who is Carter Perlmutter? Carter is Emma's boyfriend, who works as a kindergarten teacher and is unaware of Emma's CIA job. Despite his well-meaning demeanour, Luke doesn't exactly warm to him as a partner for his daughter.

What else has Jay Baruchel been in? Baruchel is known for his voice acting as Hiccup Haddock in the How To Train Your Dragon film franchise, as well as roles in She's Out Of My League and This Is the End.

Milan Carter plays Barry Putt

Fubar: Milan Carter as Barry Putt. Netflix

Who is Barry Putt? Barry is one of Luke's colleagues and a family friend, who's essentially his right-hand man at work. He's the one to inform him of the new mission that means Luke has to hold off retirement for a while.

Hilariously, Barry has known about Emma's CIA involvement all along, despite Emma not knowing his true working identity either.

What else has Milan Carter been in? Carter has starred in Warped!, Dolemite Is My Name, The Neighborhood and Marvel's Runaways.

Gabriel Luna plays Boro Polonia

Fubar: (L to R) Gabriel Luna as Boro Polonia, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Who is Boro Polonia? Boro is the son of Omar Polonia, someone that Luke killed 25 years prior in another operation. Luke managed to get Boro into a boarding school in London, but even so, Boro is intent on honouring his father's legacy and growing his paramilitary organisation, Lape Pa Lanmo - which now has over 400 devoted members.

His illegal arms sales have caught the attention of the CIA, but his right-hand man Troy knows the true identity of Panda and is planning to expose her, which leads Luke (undercover as Finn Hoss) to Guyana once more.

What else has Gabriel Luna been in? Luna is perhaps best known for playing Ghost Rider in Agents of SHIELD, while he has also had major roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, True Detective and the film Eddie & Sunny. Most recently, though, Luna has starred in HBO's The Last of Us as Pedro Pascal's onscreen brother, Tommy.

Travis Van Winkle plays Aldon Reece

Fubar. (L to R) Travis Van Winkle as Aldon Reece, Fortune Feimster as Roo Russell. Netflix

Who is Aldon Reece? Aldon is one of the operatives that works with Luke and is a bit of a joke, but is just as surprised to learn about Emma's involvement in their branch of the organisation.

What else has Travis Van Winkle been in? Van Winkle starred in the third season of Netflix's You as Cary Conrad, and has also starred in Transformers, Friday the 13th and Instinct.

Fortune Feimster plays Ruth 'Roo' Russell

Fubar. Fortune Feimster as Roo Russell. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Who is Ruth 'Roo' Russell? Roo is one of the other operatives that works alongside Luke and Barry, who is often seen cracking jokes with Aldon.

What else has Fortune Feimster been in? The writer, comedian and actress is perhaps best known for her role as Colette in The Mindy Project and as Heather in The L Word: Generation Q. She has also featured in RuPaul's Drag Race, Nailed It! and The Simpsons.

Aparna Brielle plays Tina Mukerji

Fubar: (L to R) Milan Carter as Barry Putt, Aparna Brielle as Tina Mukerji. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Who is Tina Mukerji? Tina is an analyst on loan from the NSA, drafted in to help with the current Boro Polonia operation. Although she's not met with the warmest of welcomes from her new colleagues, her intelligence and skill are undeniable.

What else has Aparna Brielle been in? Brielle has starred in American sitcom AP Bio, Grimm and The Librarians.

