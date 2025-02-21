Now, speaking with RadioTimes.com about the second season, Sklenar admitted that setting foot in the iconic Dutton ranch - and walking in the steps of Kevin Costner - was a surreal experience, especially knowing how the family’s legacy eventually unfolds in Yellowstone.

“Seeing the [Dutton] house; it was crazy shooting in the house," he said. "I was like, 'Woah, I’m in the house.' [You’re] imagining Costner in the same house, and then you’re like, 'Woah, OK, this is weird.'”

Even for audiences, seeing Yellowstone’s Dutton house with its instantly recognisable interior (decked out in dark timber with its immense open fireplace) in the different context of 1923 is a strange enough experience.

Clearly, that’s a feeling that Sklenar could relate to when filming in the location, imagining Costner’s John Dutton III inhabiting the same space.

Reflecting on how Yellowstone's recent finale intersects with 1923’s own legacy, Sklenar went on to react to the end of the series and share how he’s attempted to avoid being influenced by his own personal knowledge of what happens – with the Dutton family ultimately losing their ranch, and the house being dismantled.

“[The ending of Yellowstone] is kind of a trip," he said. "I try to stay in my story, you know… So I haven’t seen much of what happened in the culmination of Yellowstone. But I’m hyper-aware of it.”

He continued: “It’s a trip from my character’s perspective to get a glimpse of the future and see where does my lineage go… it’s kind of wild. Yellowstone is also tonally different, it’s a different vibe.”

With Yellowstone now over and 1923’s own grand finale coming down the tracks, how the Dutton story will continue to expand over future spin-offs (including the reported Beth and Rip sequel) remains to be seen.

