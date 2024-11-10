Birmingham said of the idea: "Well, it might be a personal bias, but I think it would be a wonderful spin-off. And there's been discussion, you know, between me and Mo, my partner in this, to explore the native side of story and what would be going on in the on the reservation, and what the challenges are for that community.

"I'd love to see that. But, you know, I'm not the writer."

Anticipation for the show's final batch of episodes is sky high, with the show having taken a nearly two-year break since the last batch of episodes.

Little is known about where the story is heading, or where fans can expect their favourite characters to end up - and it seems that goes for the cast as well.

Birmingham revealed that security around spoilers was so high on this most recent set of episodes, that even he and some of the other cast members aren't allowed to know where things are headed, and they were given "redacted scripts".

"I'm kind of in the same boat as you, because we got redacted scripts for the first time, so we don't know any other story lines outside of those that our characters have," he revealed. "So I'm excited to see the season as much as you are to find out what's really going on with the other cast members and the family and such.

"But yeah, we address some some issues, you know, that are concerning for the Native American community, and then the nature of the relationship as it evolves with with the debt and legacy in the family, and I think there's going to be a lot of fun and a lot of twists and turns that people will be pretty excited about."

He continued: "Generally, we know what the storylines are without the characters, even though we're not involved. Rainwater is a little more separate because he doesn't have a connection so much in a bloodline.

"You know, it's just the attempt to find resolution for the characters and what his plans and agenda are for his people, so he's not necessarily affected by things that would involve the family.

"I guess what I'm saying is it doesn't affect rainwater that much, but we still feel a little out in the dark about what's going on in the world that that we're supposed to be part of."

