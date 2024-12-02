Considering season 5 opened with the death of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, you'd think things probably couldn't get worse, right?

Well, that was until the decision was made to kill off Colby in truly tragic fashion.

In the latest episode, fans watched on as Colby (Denim Richards) confessed his love for Teeter (Jennifer Landon), but their romance was short-lived when Colby was trampled to death by a horse.

While Carter (Finn Little) attempted to help Colby and shot the horse, he was sadly too late.

"Colby's death is so powerful because it's so simple," executive producer Christina Voros told The Hollywood Reporter.

"For anyone who really understands the lifestyle of cowboys and working with animals and the risks of the jobs - and Rip [Cole Hauser] says it about himself - it's a dangerous job, and this kind of thing happens and it happens in a split-second."

After the death of such a beloved character, who has been part of the show season season 1, fans have been sharing their upset over the story.

One user wrote on X following the episode: "Y'all killed Colby, I'm good. No more Yellowstone for me."

While another penned: "That was not cool. I hate that they killed Colby. If ANYONE deserved a happy ended when this series ended, it was these two. Felt so bad for Teeter upon hearing the news."

With plenty of crying GIFs shared across social media, it's clear fans haven't taken to the death too well.

Another user wrote: "That's no ok Yellowstone [sic] you could have let Colby and Teeter ride off into the sunset happy! Instead you do that and now I am crying like a baby!"

As for what's to come in the aftermath, Voros explained that Colby's fellow cowboys will 'struggle with the notion of blame', with Rip in particular being affected the most.

With just two episodes left of season 5, will there be any more deaths on the way?

