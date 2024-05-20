Now, speaking with GQ, Costner said on the topic of his potential return: "Well, Taylor and I know what the conditions are for coming back, and I’ll just keep that between ourselves.

"And if we can’t get to it, it’s because, at the end of the day, it’s unreasonable for them or something.

"I love that character. I love that world. I am a person that is very script-oriented. And if the scripts aren’t there now, I need to know what I am. I want to make sure that the character lines up with what’s important to me too.

"And that’s pretty simple. That’s just between, again, Taylor and myself. Can we ever get there? I don’t know."

Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Yellowstone is expected to come to an end this year with the second part of its fifth season, although it will be followed by a new sequel series, which will join other shows in the franchise including prequels 1883 and 1923.

Costner's former co-star Kelly Reilly told RadioTimes.com exclusively that she is looking forward to giving the show's fans "the ending of Yellowstone that was always the ending of Yellowstone back when I signed on in 2018 – so it's like... it's gonna be wild".

She continued: "And it's gonna be... you know, I can't really say much about it. I can't say anything about it, but I'm just looking forward to finishing the show for them in the way that the audience deserves, because the fans of that show have been incredible and so loyal."

At the time, she also responded to the prospect of returning in future sequels and spin-offs, saying: "There are discussions, you know. Don't believe everything you read. It's just nonsense. But we're gonna, you know, let's wait and see. I don't have an answer right now. But we'll see."

Yellowstone airs on Paramount Plus, with seasons 1-5 part 1 available to stream now.

Yellowstone airs on Paramount Plus, with seasons 1-5 part 1 available to stream now.