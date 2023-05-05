The Kevin Costner-starring series – which was created by Taylor Sheridan and Josh Linson – has been a huge success since it launched in 2018, becoming the most-watched show in the US across broadcast and cable television.

Paramount has confirmed that the hit Western drama Yellowstone is to end with the conclusion of its fifth season later this year.

But the main series will now draw to a close following a scheduling battle with Costner, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

It's not all bad news for fans, though: a new sequel series has already been greenlit, joining a growing number of spin-off projects that already include prequels 1883 and 1923 and the upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The new sequel will retain Yellowstone in its title and according to producer David Glasser will "pick up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale."

No casting news has been confirmed at this stage but there have been several reports that indicate Matthew McConaughey could be in line to star in an as-yet-unnamed role.

Discussing the news of the main show's end, the president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy, said: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits."

He added: "I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

The first half of season 5 was broadcast in the US between November 2022 and January 2023, and the remaining six episodes will start airing in November of this year.

Yellowstone season 5 airs new episodes weekly on Paramount Plus in the UK, while seasons 1-4 are available to stream now in full.

