Best Harrison Ford films as Star Wars star turns 80
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Action adventure starring Harrison Ford and Karen Allen. Indiana Jones's outrageous exploits take him around the world in search of the legendary Ark of the Covenant, a religious artefact of unspeakable power wanted by the Nazis. With the help of an old flame, Indy takes on his enemies in a terrifying and death-defying battle to the finish.
Blade Runner
Futuristic thriller starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer and Sean Young. Los Angeles in the year 2019: police learn that four lethal androids have escaped from a space colony to find their creator on Earth. Former cop Rick Deckard, an expert in distinguishing humans from "replicants", is assigned to track the androids down.
Star Wars Episode V: the Empire Strikes Back
Science-fiction epic starring Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, the second adventure in the original Star Wars saga. While the rebel forces renew their battle against the evil Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker seeks further instruction in the use of "the Force".
Star Wars Episode IV: a New Hope
Science-fiction fantasy adventure starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher. In a galaxy far, far away, Princess Leia is captured by Darth Vader while trying to steal the plans of the evil Empire's new secret weapon. Meanwhile, on the desert planet of Tatooine, young Luke Skywalker discovers her plight and, in the company of two robots and former Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi, sets off to rescue her.
What Lies Beneath
Supernatural thriller starring Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer. When Claire Spencer starts to hear voices and experience strange phenomena at her remote lakeside home, her husband begins to suspect that she is suffering a breakdown. But is there a more sinister explanation?
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Action adventure starring Harrison Ford, Sean Connery and Denholm Elliott. When archaeologist Henry Jones disappears, his son Indiana joins in the search for him. In a desperate race against time, Indy encounters some old enemies and once again finds himself in pursuit of an ancient religious artefact.
Witness
Romantic thriller starring Harrison Ford and Kelly McGillis. Tough cop John Book is assigned to protect Rachel Lapp, a member of the reclusive Amish community, after her son witnesses a murder on a rare trip to the city. Forced to run for their lives, the trio flees to the Lapps' home - a rural refuge unchanged by modern technology and governed by devout pacifist beliefs. But the violence of the outside world is never far away.
Blade Runner 2049
Futuristic sci-fi thriller starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling. Los Angeles blade runner Officer K uncovers a shocking secret that puts him on the trail of Rick Deckard, who has been missing for 30 years. Meanwhile, corporate magnate Niander Wallace seeks the truth about so-called replicant reproduction in order to further his plans for interstellar colonisation.
Air Force One
Action thriller starring Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman and Glenn Close. US President James Marshall, along with his wife and daughter, is returning home from Russia on the presidential plane when it is hijacked by Russian terrorists. Their leader, Ivan Korshunov, demands the release of an imprisoned general or else he will kill a passenger every half hour.
Working Girl
Comedy starring Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Melanie Griffith. Brokerage secretary Tess McGill is determined to make her mark in Wall Street and is delighted when her new boss Katharine Parker encourages her to come up with ideas of her own. But after discovering that Parker is taking the credit for one of her proposals, Tess sees an opportunity to make a name for herself and looks to broker Jack Trainer for help.