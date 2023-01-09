The series follows 25-year-old Jen (Máiréad Tyers), who is the only ordinary person in a world where everyone develops super powers on their 18th birthday.

Disney Plus is preparing to launch its second UK original with Extraordinary, which blends the current popularity of superheroes with the timeless challenge of finding oneself.

Being so regular is a frequent source of embarrassment for Jen, who will spend the first season attempting to discover her dormant ability – or perhaps, coming to terms with who she actually is.

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney is among the Extraordinary cast, playing Jen's mum Mary, and the show also features a number of other new faces and rising stars.

Here's everything you need to know about Extraordinary ahead of its debut on Disney Plus.

Máiréad Tyers plays Jen in Extraordinary Disney

Extraordinary will premiere on Disney Plus on Wednesday 25th January 2023, with the streamer dropping all eight episodes at once (rather than sticking to the weekly schedule followed by many of its other original shows).

Extraordinary cast

Belfast and Tell Me Everything star Máiréad Tyers leads the cast of Extraordinary as Jen, the only ordinary human in a world populated entirely by super-powered individuals.

Sofia Oxenham (Poldark) and Bilal Hasna (Screw) co-star as Jen's childhood best friend Carrie, who can communicate with the dead, and her time-manipulating boyfriend, Kash.

Emmerdale alum Ned Porteous also features as Jen's flaky friend with benefits Luke, who has the ability to fly, while Luke Rollason (Industry) plays a stray cat by the unfortunate name of Jizzlord.

Derry Girls breakout star Siobhán McSweeney is the show's biggest name, joining the main cast in the role of Jen's mother Mary, while Robbie Gee (Motherland) and Safia Oakley-Green (Sherwood) play stepdad Ian and half-sister Andy.

What is Extraordinary about?

Máiréad Tyers, Luke Rollason and John Macmillan in Extraordinary. Disney

Extraordinary is a coming-of-age story of sorts focused on 25-year-old Jen, who is still waiting for the super powers that everyone else on the planet develops when they turn 18.

After some time spent trying to discover a latent ability, Jen confronts the possibility that she may be destined to remain ordinary forever – and why that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Extraordinary trailer

Disney dropped the first trailer for Extraordinary in December, setting up the intriguing premise and its key players. Watch below:

