Cursed season 2 release date – Netflix cancellation confirmed

Netflix fantasy drama Cursed introduced us to a world of powerful kingdoms and oppressed magical people, with Katherine Langford’s Nimue using her abilities (and the crucial Sword of Power) to wage war against the fanatical Paladins determined to wipe her species out.

And with the Arthurian series concluding its first run on a brutal cliffhanger, fans were desperate to see more. But we have bad news – Netflix has confirmed that Cursed has been axed after just one season. Read on for all the details.

Cursed ending explained

The first season ended with Langford’s Nimue shot full of arrows and sinking to what seemed like a watery grave, while Merlin (Gustav Skarsgård) regained his magic for a devastating attack before escaping.

But is Nimue really dead? Will Daniel Sharman’s Weeping Monk (aka the future Sir Lancelot) be welcomed by the Fae? And what’s Sister Iris’ next move with the Trinity?

“I just hope that we would see a second season,” Skarsgård told RadioTimes.com.

“Mostly just because I’m so curious to see what happens to Merlin and the other characters. Episode 10 leaves us with a massive cliffhanger, and I just want to know what happens next.”

“It ends on a cliffhanger for a lot of the characters, figuratively and literally,” agreed star Katherine Langford.

Will there be a Cursed season 2?

UPDATE: Netflix has officially confirmed Cursed has been cancelled after just one season.

Before the news broke, in a conversation with RadioTimes.com, series co-creator Frank Miller let slip that planned location scouts were already on the cards for future seasons.

“I can’t wait to get back and see those ancient trees again,” he said of the key forest locations used in season one.

And among the cast, everyone seems keen for another season.

“Episode 10 was where I kind of was like, “Oh, wow, this world is potentially only just beginning,” Devon Terrell, who plays King Arthur, told Digital Spy.

“It was my favourite episode when I read it, too, because… Season one always feels like: everyone has to get on board; you have to understand it – otherwise, there’s no point being ‘action, action, action’, and then people are like, ‘I don’t know what happened, but I liked it’.

“I think it really all came together at the end. The way they’ve done it, I was like, ‘this is amazing.’ Because now you’ve met the people, and it’s like we’re leaning into their legacies, or the mythology of those characters.”

However, it looks like Netflix felt viewership figures were too low to justify a follow-up.

There’s also the fact that season one adapted the first Cursed novel by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, with no sequel yet released to draw from.

However, Netflix did greenlight Cursed before the original book was even released. Wheeler and Miller also made the TV series.

Cursed season two plot hints

Speaking of the Cursed novel, Wheeler did hint about one storyline we could’ve expected in a sequel (and presumably also a TV follow-up), written within an acknowledgement for co-creator Frank Miller.

“I’m a lifelong Frank Miller fan, and this collaboration has been the unlikeliest of bucket listings…” he said.

“I’m so thankful for his trust, his wisdom, and his idea to ally Sister Iris with an army of killer children (a must for book two).”

Otherwise, we could presumably have expected a return from a watery grave for Nimue (possibly rescued by Merlin and Morgana), a further redemption for the Weeping Monk/Lancelot and continued battles between the Fae and the forces ranged against them.

And of course, we’re sure that the various Arthurian characters who appeared in the series would have started to move closer to their usual interpretations.

“I didn’t want to create a performance that sat on the fence. I wanted to pick a direction, which moments I made him vulnerable, which moments I made him feel like he’s becoming a leader. And it’s the beginning of a really long journey,” Arthur actor Terrell told RadioTimes.com.

Cursed season two cast

Despite her apparent death at the end of season one we’d be surprised if season two hadn’t planned to bring back “Wolf-Witch” Nimue, her magical powers in some way saving her from a watery grave.

Most of the major cast members were also expected to return including Gustav Skarsgård, Devon Terrell, Emily Coates, Matt Stokoe, Shalom Brune-Franklin and many others.

However, it may be that we’d seen the last of Peter Mullan’s Father Carden after season one, with the character killed in the season finale.

