The first three episodes were released on 1st September, but when can fans expect the next episode to arrive? And what's the full release schedule for the rest of the season?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Wheel of Time season 2 on Prime Video.

When will The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 4 be on Prime Video?

The cast of The Wheel of Time season 2. Amazon Studios

The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time season 2 were released in one go, all dropping on Friday 1st September 2023.

From this point on, each new episode will be released on its own once a week, meaning fans can expect to see episode 4 arrive on Friday 8th September 2023.

Given the almost two year long wait between seasons 1 and 2, hopefully the weekly wait between each new episode of season 2 shouldn't feel too long...

What time is The Wheel of Time out on Prime Video?

Nynaeve al'Meara played by Zoë Robins in The Wheel of Time season 2.

As with most Prime Video series, and in fact most series on streaming services as a whole, new episodes of The Wheel of Time will be released at midnight PST in the US, meaning fans in the UK can access them at 8am BST.

This means you don't have to get up too early if you're looking to catch each new episode at the earliest opportunity.

How many episodes are there in The Wheel of Time season 2?

Moiraine Damodred is played by Rosamund Pike. Prime Video

There will be a total of eight episodes in the second season of The Wheel of Time, the same number as were in the first season back in 2021.

However, don't worry - that doesn't mean there are only five episodes left in the whole series. On the contrary, the series has already been recommissioned for a third season, meaning there's at least one more batch of episodes to look forward to in the future.

The Wheel of Time season 2 release schedule

Rand al'Thor played by Josha Stradowski in The Wheel of Time season 2. Jan Thijs/Prime Video

With the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time out now, and episodes releasing weekly from here on out, this means that the series will run from 1st September 2023 right through until 6th October 2023, when the finale will air.

The full release schedule for The Wheel of Time season 2 is as follows:

Episode 1 - A Taste of Solitude - Friday 1st September 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 - Strangers and Friends - Friday 1st September 2023 (out now)

Episode 3 - What Might Be - Friday 1st September 2023 (out now)

Episode 4 - TBC - Friday 8th September 2023

Episode 5 - TBC - Friday 15th August 2023

Episode 6 - TBC - Friday 22nd August 2023

Episode 7 - TBC - Friday 29th September 2023

Episode 8 - TBC - Friday 6th October 2023

The Wheel of Time season 2 will continue on Prime Video on 8th September.

