The movie is a dystopian sci-fi and has been described as a film "about community, inequality, family, class, joy, resilience, courage, defiance and care in London - and communities around the globe".

Well, now we finally have our first proper look at the film with a newly released trailer, which starts with a stark look at a built-up London where the gap between rich and poor is all too plain to see.

"Good morning. It's the Lord Kitchener, live and direct," we hear overhead as we see glimpses of a straight-faced Robinson as Izi and Hope Ikpoku Jnr as Staples, along with newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman as Benji.

Looking like a Blade Runner-esque type of city with high-rise buildings and busy marketplaces, Izi is convinced that he's going to make it out of this place, referred to as the Kitchen.

But venturing to the richer side of the city, Izi comes to meet his son Benji, who is intrigued by the Kitchen, wondering if it's "really like what they say it's like".

It's not long before we see the state of affairs, with amenities handed out from trucks, armoured police vehicles making regular trips and a motorcycle gang led by Staples taking to the streets and luring in Benji to his group.

But will Izi be able to do enough to save his son and, ultimately, make it out of their difficult surroundings unscathed?

While the trailer sees a reunion of sorts for Top Boy's Robinson and Ikpoku, the trailer also gives us a glimpse of Ian Wright's Lord Kitchener - his character remains a relative mystery, but he does look stressed as he looks over his shoulder in one quick trailer clip.

The film is set to be released in the new year, having both a cinematic release and then coming to Netflix on 19th January 2024.

According to the synopsis: "In a dystopian London, the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and only The Kitchen remains. A community that refuses to move out of the place they call home.

"This is where we meet a solitary Izi, living here by necessity and desperately trying to find a way out, and a 12-year-old Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family.

"We follow our unlikely pair as they struggle to forge a relationship in a system that is stacked against them."

The Kitchen will be released in select UK cinemas from 12th January 2024 and on Netflix from 19th January 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

