Changing Ends is co-written by Carr and Scottish BAFTA and RTS Award winner Simon Carlyle (Two Doors Down). The six-parter is based on Carr's own life in Northampton in the 1980s growing up as the son of a fourth division football manager.

Brand new autobiographical comedy Changing Ends is coming to ITVX this June and will tell the story of TV's beloved comedian Alan Carr .

The series will star the Chatty Man presenter as himself in the present day, while the role of his younger self will be played by rising star Oliver Savell (Belfast). Other cast members in the comedy include Shaun Dooley (Innocent) and Nancy Sullivan (After Life), who will play the roles of Carr's parents Graham and Christine respectively.

The show's been described as a love letter to Northampton but will also explore puberty, adolescence and self-discovery framed in a time when things weren't always inclusive. Changing Ends is also being developed by Baby Cow Productions, which has worked on comedies like Gavin & Stacey, Alan Partridge and The Mighty Boosh.

Read on for everything you need to know about Changing Ends.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The new six-part comedy series will premiere first on ITVX on 1st June 2023. All episodes will be available to stream on the platform from then.

Changing Ends cast

Alan Carr. BBC

Alan Carr will of course star in the series as himself in the present day with 13-year-old Savell playing Carr's younger self.

Speaking to the BBC about casting Savell in the role as his younger self, Carr said: "I know it sounds like a film and I'm not being cheesy. But Ollie was one of the last ones we saw and he got it just right.

"He wasn't like a seagull operating a fax machine... He was spot on with the intelligence, the timing and everything. We closed the door, jumped for joy, and we said, 'We got him'."

The full cast list of Changing Ends is as follows.

Alan Carr as present day Alan Carr

Oliver Savell as young Alan

Shaun Dooley as Graham Carr

Nancy Sullivan as Christine Carr

Taylor Faye as Gary Carr

Rourke Mooney as Charlie

Gabby Best as Angela

Harry Peacock as Nigel

David Mumeni as Mr Chapman

Michael Socha as Adam

Samantha Baines as Fiona

What is Changing Ends about?

The comedy series will tell the story of Carr's younger years as the son of a fourth division football club manager. According to the synopsis, the comedy series will be more than just a trip down memory lane, it’s described as "a love letter to a time and a town where things weren’t always so inclusive".

More like this

According to the synopsis: "Told with warmth and wit, it follows Alan’s journey through puberty, adolescence, and finally self-discovery, all against the backdrop of Thatcher’s Britain.

"As showcased in many of Alan’s stand-up shows, his experience as a gay teenager in the East Midlands is a veritable treasure trove with a rich comedic seam, whether it’s his sexual awakenings, his daily battle with bullies or navigating the highs and lows of fourth division football.

"It’s about school and family, Kevin Keegan and George Michael, and figuring out who you are when your family are Match of the Day and you’re a bit Miss Marple."

Is there a trailer for Changing Ends?

Unfortunately not yet but we do get some behind-the-scenes access and a sneak peek of the series so far in this video from Baby Cow Productions.

Watch it below.

Changing Ends comes to ITVX on 1st June 2023. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.