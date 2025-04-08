USS Callister: Into Infinity will follow up with the characters following the end of season 4's USS Callister, with the likes of Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpsons returning.

Meanwhile, two other characters are also back from a different instalment, with Will Poulter's Colin Ritman and Asim Chaudhry's Mohan Thakur returning for new episode Plaything, having previously appeared in choose-your-own adventure story Bandersnatch.

But if you're desperate to see the new episodes, and want to be among the first to click play, we've got you covered.

Read on for everything you need to know about exactly what time Black Mirror season 7 is released around the world.

What time is Black Mirror released on Netflix where you are?

Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Black Mirror season 7 is having a rollout much like other Netflix shows, with the episodes going live around the world at the same time.

In the UK, this will be at 8am on Thursday 10th April - meaning fans won't need to stay up or wake up too early in order to catch them.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for when the season will be debuting in other territories around the world, you can find our handy guide here:

12am (midnight) PT (USA)

2am CT (USA)

3am ET (USA)

8am BST (UK)

9am CET (Central Europe)

3pm AWST (Australia)

5pm AEST (Australia)

What stories will Black Mirror season 7 feature?

Black Mirror will be made up of six episodes, with five of them telling brand-new stories and the sixth being a direct sequel to a previous instalment, season 4's USS Callister.

The episodes are as follows:

Common People - starring Chris O'Dowd, Rashida Jones and Tracee Ellis Ross Bête Noire - starring Siena Kelly and Rosy McEwen Hotel Reverie - starring Issa Rae, Emma Corrin, Awkwafina and Harriet Walter Plaything - starring Peter Capaldi, Lewis Gribben, Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry Eulogy - starring Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran USS Callister: Into Infinity - starring Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpson

Black Mirror season 7 will stream on Netflix from 10th April 2025.

