Meet the cast of Domino Day on BBC Three

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Domino Day.

The show features a cast of young, up-and-coming stars including Siena Kelly, Percelle Ascott and Sam Howard Sneyd, while they are joined by established actors like Lucy Cohu. But who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

The BBC Three series sees Domino moving to Manchester in order to forge a new life for herself, but she’s being tracked by a coven of witches. Meanwhile, a looming figure from her past threatens to ruin her fresh start.

Supernatural drama series Domino Day follows the title character of the same name, a modern-day witch who sates her need to feed on the energy of others by hunting people on datings apps.

Here are the main cast members and characters in Domino Day. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you’ve seen the actors before.

Siena Kelly as Domino Day

Percelle Ascott as Leon

Sam Howard Sneyd as Silas

Babirye Bukilwa as Sammie

Alisha Bailey as Kat

Poppy Lee Friar as Geri

Molly Harris as Jules

Lucy Cohu as Esme

Jonah Rzeskiewicz as Jason

Siena Kelly plays Domino Day

BBC/Dancing Ledge/Ben Gregory-Ring

Who is Domino Day? Domino is a powerful witch in her early 20s, who has only very recently learnt of her magical powers.

Where have I seen Siena Kelly? Kelly has previously appeared in series including Vanity Fair, Temple, Adult Material and Hit & Run.

Percelle Ascott plays Leon

BBC/Dancing Ledge/Sophie Mutevelian

Who is Leon? Leon is not magical, but he has a strong relationship with Domino, and they have a romance throughout the series.

Where have I seen Percelle Ascott? Ascott is known for appearing in series including Silent Witness, Youngers, Wizards vs Aliens, New Tricks, Casualty, The Innocents, Doctor Who and Tin Star, as well as films such as X+Y, The Weekend and I Came By.

Sam Howard-Sneyd plays Silas

BBC/Dancing Ledge/Ben Gregory-Ring

Who is Silas? Silas is Domino’s ex-boyfriend, who has become obsessed with power and influence.

Where have I seen Sam Howard-Sneyd? Other than a couple of short films, Domino Day is Howard-Sneyd’s first on-screen role.

Babirye Bukilwa plays Sammie

BBC/Dancing Ledge/Ben Gregory-Ring

Who is Sammie? Sammie is a witch who specifically has empathic powers, and is originally from London but moved to Manchester to find a family and new life for herself.

Where have I seen Babirye Bukilwa? Bukilwa has had roles in series including Dreaming Whilst Black, We Hunt Together, Babylon and Casualty.

Alisha Bailey plays Kat

BBC/Dancing Ledge/Sophie Mutevelian

Who is Kat? Kat is a witch and the leader of the coven.

Where have I seen Alisha Bailey? Bailey has previously appeared in series including Doctor Who, Strike, Call the Midwife, Save Me, Chewing Gum, Grace and I Am, as well as films such as I Give It a Year.

Poppy Lee Friar plays Geri

BBC/Dancing Ledge/Sophie Mutevelian

Who is Geri? Geri is a witch with telekinetic powers, who clashes with Jules.

Where have I seen Poppy Lee Friar? Friar has previously starred in series such as Little Einsteins, Dead Gorgeous, Mr Selfridge, The Syndicate, In the Club, Eve, Ackley Bridge and In My Skin, as well as films including My Cousin Rachel and My Name is Leon.

Molly Harris plays Jules

BBC/Dancing Ledge/Sophie Mutevelian

Who is Jules? Jules is the youngest witch in the coven, who joined against her wishes as her parents thought she was getting too wild.

Where have I seen Molly Harris? Harris has previously appeared in series such as Baptiste, Doctor Who, I Hate Suzie, Arcane, Trying, Industry and Grace, as well as films including Artemis Fowl.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Lucy Cohu plays Esme

BBC/Dancing Ledge/Ben Gregory-Ring

Who is Esme? We don’t know anything about Esme yet.

Where have I seen Lucy Cohu? Cohu has had roles in series including Torchwood, COBRA, Dangerous Liaisons, Summer of Rockets, Maigret, Ripper Street, Broadchurch, Silent Witness, The Bill, Casualty and many more, plus films such as The Inbetweeners 2.

Jonah Rzeskiewicz plays Jason

BBC/Dancing Ledge/Sophie Mutevelian

Who is Jason? Jason is a man Domino meets on a dating app.

Where have I seen Jonah Rzeskiewicz? Rzeskiewicz has previously appeared in the films The Dig and Death on the Nile, and has a role in this year’s Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

Domino Day will be coming to BBC Three and iPlayer on 31st January. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement MPU article

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.